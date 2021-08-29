Field hockey set to visit Providence on Sunday





After a successful season opener, the Boston University field hockey team will try to improve to 2-0 when it visits Providence on Sunday (August 29). Playtime at Lennon Family Field is at 2pm Boston University (1-0) at Providence (1-0) Date & time: Sunday, Aug 29 | 2:00 p.m.

Location: Lennon FamilyField | Providence, RI

TERRIR TIDBITS BU won the season opener for the seventh year in a row, recording a 2-1 home win over Monmouth on Friday.

sophomore Thalia Steenssens broke a 1-1 draw early in the second half against the Hawks with her first collegiate goal.

broke a 1-1 draw early in the second half against the Hawks with her first collegiate goal. graduated student Miya Denison opened the score on an assist from Steenssens in the first quarter before Monmouth scored a quick equalizer.

opened the score on an assist from Steenssens in the first quarter before Monmouth scored a quick equalizer. Sally Starr sits at the helm of the BU program in her 41st season, breaking the department head coachship record, previously held by Jack Parker (ice hockey men). SCOUTING PROVISION The Friars opened their season on Friday with a 4-0 home win against Bryant.

Providence scored goals from four different players and was led by junior Lisa McNamara, who scored once and added two assists.

Senior Niamh Gowing had a team-best five points (2g, 1a) as a junior last season.

Senior CamrynKelbaugh and sophomore Asia Porter are back in target for the Friars after splitting time last year.

Providence was selected fifth in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll after posting a 2-9 run last season. THE SERIES BU is 21-10 all-time against the Friars with wins in each of the past six meetings.

The Terriers are visiting the Friars for the first time since 2014.

The most recent meeting took place in 2015 when BU took a 3-0 home win. NEXT ONE Next weekend, the Terriers will host a few games, starting with New Hampshire on Friday (September 3) at 4 p.m.

