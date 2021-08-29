Will Bayley takes Paralympic table tennis title at Tokyo 2020

British table tennis star Will Bayley defiantly insisted he is still the best Class 7 player in the world after painfully losing his Paralympic title in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old failed to complete a fairytale recovery from a serious knee injury sustained while rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing in late 2019, when China’s Yan Shuo took gold with a 3-1 win.

Kent-born Bayley, who would certainly have missed the Games had they not been rescheduled, was his usual dashing self during Sunday’s thrilling final, but unable to take advantage of an early lead before being forced to settle for silver.

Five years after jumping frantically on the table after the victory in Rio, he graciously congratulated World Champion Yan on taking his crown as a whirlwind ride came to a relatively restrained end.

Bayley admitted that his opponent – a one-leg amputee performing with the aid of a crutch – had been the better player of the day, while attributing the painful loss to a key point in the second game.

“It’s been a rough couple of years and when I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) it was never certain that I would get back to this level, so I’m proud to have made it to the final,” he said.

“I’m the best player in the world, I know I am, but you have to prove it on the pitch and if you don’t, what can I say.

“He deserved to win today, but if it had been any other day I might have won 3-0 or something like that.