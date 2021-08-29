Connect with us

Sports

Will Bayley takes Paralympic table tennis title at Tokyo 2020

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


British table tennis star Will Bayley defiantly insisted he is still the best Class 7 player in the world after painfully losing his Paralympic title in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old failed to complete a fairytale recovery from a serious knee injury sustained while rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing in late 2019, when China’s Yan Shuo took gold with a 3-1 win.

Kent-born Bayley, who would certainly have missed the Games had they not been rescheduled, was his usual dashing self during Sunday’s thrilling final, but unable to take advantage of an early lead before being forced to settle for silver.

Five years after jumping frantically on the table after the victory in Rio, he graciously congratulated World Champion Yan on taking his crown as a whirlwind ride came to a relatively restrained end.

Bayley admitted that his opponent – a one-leg amputee performing with the aid of a crutch – had been the better player of the day, while attributing the painful loss to a key point in the second game.

“It’s been a rough couple of years and when I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) it was never certain that I would get back to this level, so I’m proud to have made it to the final,” he said.

“I’m the best player in the world, I know I am, but you have to prove it on the pitch and if you don’t, what can I say.

“He deserved to win today, but if it had been any other day I might have won 3-0 or something like that.

“I feel better than in Rio. But that’s the Paralympics, you have to be better every four years, it’s getting harder and harder.

“I was up 1-0, 9-8 and I missed the backhand. If I made that ball, I think I probably would have won the game 3-0. Sport is decided on those small details, missing a millimeter and then you lose the game.”

Bayley, who has arthrogryposis, which affects all four of his limbs, said he won three stones after going on a temporary strike on his return from Brazil.

After battling back into form, he was later forced to pull out of series 17 of Strictly in week seven after a misjudged jump off a podium.

A long road to recovery followed as his trip to Japan missed major life milestones for his two young daughters Bella and Grace to train at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, rather than being at home in Brighton.

Will Bayley, right, danced with Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing
Will Bayley, right, danced with Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He has received messages of support from his old Strictly friends in the Far East, including dance partner Janette Manrara, while former England goalkeeper David James and Olympic rower James Cracknell are part of a group chat.

After happily exiting the arena after a grueling semi-final success against Liao Keli on Saturday, he was once again in a typically expressive mood as he rattled his way through the opening match.

But then came the turning point. Yan tied the score after Bayley’s aforementioned foul in the backhand, winning 14 of 16 points to lead 2-1 and then taking a 9-11 11-9 11-2 11-8 victory.

“Yesterday was a big game and it wore me out a bit,” said Bayley.

“But I’ve been through a lot worse than this, so I thought I had the resilience to come through and come back and win today, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“He was probably fresher, he’s not really that challenged, he won the semi-final 3-0, so far.

“But he played well today, so you have to give it to him.”

Bayley has now reached three consecutive Paralympic singles finals, having initially won silver in London 2012.

He still has the team event at these Games and is also aiming for another chance at success in three years’ time.

Will Bayley claimed gold in Rio
Will Bayley claimed gold in Rio (Adam Davy/PA)

“Paris, I’m going again – make it four finals in a row, that will be cool,” he said.

“Of course it will be difficult, but I will keep fighting and show my daughters that you don’t give up no matter what the odds are.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities in recent years, but I’m coming back.

“People have written me off – I haven’t won a major, I haven’t been to a grand final since Rio. I’m a Paralympic guy, so it’s good.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.largsandmillportnews.com/sport/national/19544915.will-bayley-concedes-paralympic-table-tennis-title-tokyo-2020/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: