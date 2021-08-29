Sports
High School Football: The Youth Football Revival Continues With Win Against Clemente
Boys basketball casts a large shadow on Young.
But Pat McHale, Aleks Dale and their teammates are also trying to get some attention for the football program.
McHale ran for two touchdowns and pitched for another Saturday, and Dale came in at tight end and added a special team score as Young led off with a 52-6 win against Clemente in Rockne.
It’s a pivotal season for the Dolphins, who have joined Public League powers Phillips and Taft in the Illini Land of Lincoln section after going 3-0 as a member of the Illini Prairie State in the spring.
Our goal, to move up in this summit, is to show Whitney Young is an elite CPS team, said McHale, a senior quarterback and safety. We had our biggest freshman class and wanted to build for the future.
We do not want this to be a one-off in this summit.
That would be a big step forward for a program that had to hit the reset button in 2017, when it shut down mid-season due to low numbers.
When I first got here, it was a year after they got off the team and had to cancel the season, McHale said. When I was a freshman, people didn’t even know we were playing football that year.
Now I feel like I got recognition and praise from the school.
Because we had more fans, people in the school take us more seriously, Dale said.
Credit that to players like McHale; Dale, a junior who plays all over the field; and senior running back Frank Schotanus, who ran for two TDs against Clemente.
Dale, a 6-foot, 215-pounder, played tailback in the spring and was set to start on the offensive line this fall.
But tight end Sam Wyatt was sidelined with injury, so coach Dan Finger moved Dale there.
[Dale is] just a freak, Finger said. If we get to our best 11, Aleks will play watch.
That’s nice with Dal, who returned a blocked kick in the end zone for Young’s first touchdown.
Aleks didn’t blink an eye, Finger said of the position shifts. We said, we think you’re better on watch. He said sign me up.
He goes where we need him. He knows the whole offense.
McHale, meanwhile, is locked up with quarterback. He went 5-for-7 for 97 yards and ran four times for 28 yards.
He is the ultimate example? [player], and watching him develop his voice over the past year, Finger said.
An indication that McHales is among his peers: Finger said he got 57 out of 60 votes for captain.
Young is further ahead than Clemente, who dressed 16 players after having an average of 10 players in training for the season.
Clemente coach Patrick Murray sees better days ahead as school starts Monday and players return to training after finishing their summer jobs.
In a few weeks I think it will be a lot better, Murray said.
A highlight for the Wildcats was Johnny Williams’ 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Johnny is a speedster, Murray said. He was one of the guys on the job, so he hasn’t had much practice time yet. … Were just excited about the future.
