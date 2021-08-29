BOYS TENNIS ALL-STARS: Phillips’ Burt Ends His Career Where He Started, As MVP | Local sports





In 2018, Phillips Academys Aidan Burt became one of the few athletes in area history to earn Eagle-Tribune MVP honors as a freshman. Three years later, Burt ends his high school career in the same spot as MVP. The Big Blue senior from Andover is our Eagle-Tribune boys tennis player of the year after another dominant season on the court. He also won Phillips’ prestigious Banta Tennis Trophy as the team’s best player. Burt finished the spring 9-0 in singles and excelled in doubles, in a season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He recovered from a 0-3 deficit to win 8-3 against Belmont Hill, swept singles and doubles against Pingree and saved his best for last, battling for a 6-2, 7-5 win against Phillips Exeter in his last contest. Due to COVID there was no late season. Aidan has stable leadership, is very organized, very strategic, coach Leon Calleja told Phillip’s school newspaper, The Phillipian. He was our number 1 on the team, so everyone looked up to him in a meaningful way. Burt was also undefeated in singles as a freshman, heading 11-0 to Eagle-Tribune MVP. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and overcame an injury to lead Phillips to the Class A semifinals. Burt will be attending the University of Chicago next time and is considering trying his hand at the Maroon tennis team. Reilly OBrien Andover, Senior, Singles MVC Division 1 MVP. All-scholasticism. Earned eight wins at No. 1 singles. Scored three 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Closest match was a 6-0, 6-4 win pair. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman and sophomore (combined 16-6 record). He has a great work ethic, leads by example and is a student of the game, said coach Mike Wartman. Will attend Bentley and hope to walk into the tennis team. Avi Janarthanan Andover, Senior, Singles All-scholasticism. All-MVC. Finished 4-1 on number 2 singles, 3-0 on number 1 singles and 2-0 on number 1 doubles. Battled for 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 win in Boston Latin state tournament victory. Quad captain helped lead Andover to a 13-1 record. He was a very strong player for us for a long time and an excellent student of the game, said coach Mike Wartman. Will be attending the University of Southern California. Sam Feng-Bryan Han Htun Andover, Seniors, Doubles Also combined for the Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in 2019. All-MVC. Teamed to go 4-0 in doubles. Earned Andovers’ only win in Division 1 North semi-final loss. Feng ended 4-0 on singles. Han Htun went 5-0. They made an exceptional doubles team, said coach Mike Wartman. Bryan upped everyone’s game and Sam could do it all. Feng attended the University of Washington. Htun will be attending UC Davis. Dalton Dow Central Catholic, Sr., Singles He had incredible strength and speed and learned to be aggressive, said coach Matthew Sansoucie. He grew enormously. Ended the spring with team-best 9-2 record at No. 2 singles, with just two losses to Andover. Battled for tough 6-4, 6-3 win against North Andover. MVC All Star. Team MVP. Top defender and quad captain for boys soccer team. Will attend Georgia Tech. Justin Tran Haverhill, Soph., Singles MVC Division 2 co-MVP. Finished 8-2 at number 1 singles. Only losses came to Andover and Lawrence. Battled for 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 win against Central Catholic. Hillies earned some wins against North Andover. Freshman varsity player due to COVID canceling 2020 season. He was huge for us and set the tone with steady play and determination, said coach Zach Eldridge. Jose Martinez Lawrence, Jr., Singles MVC Division 2 co-MVP. Went 8-3 on No. 1 singles. Nam Lancers wins alone vs. Central Catholic, a tough 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win and Chelmsford. Only losses were to Andover, North Andover and Methuen, the latter he avenged later in the season. He brought a high level of competitive spirit and play to the team this year, with his big serve, forehand, confidence and swagger, said coach Eric Allshouse. Austin Salvetti Salem, Senior, Singles A 6-foot-1 and 250-pound tank. Austins strength was that his incredibly powerful first serve was nearly impossible to return, said coach Curt Killion. Led team to wins with an 11-5 record this spring, leading Blue Devils to Division 1 quarterfinals. Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman led Salem hockey to Division 1 title game. Will be going to Plymouth State and hopes to play both sports. Honorable Mention Andover Alex Earl, Sr.; Joe Colecchi, Jr.; Andre Giurgiu, Sophia Central Catholic Arnav Lele, Frosh.; Cody Rueda, Sr.; Ryan Melesky, Frosh. Greater Lawrence Gabriel Marun, Sr. Haverhill Cullen Simes, Sr. Lawrence Jameson Ho, Sr. Methuen Ben Beaudoin, Jr.; Dawson Burke, 8th; Owen Burke, 5th North Andover Ben Polonsky, Jr.; Chris Noroian, Jr.; Max Chamuel Jr. Pentucket Stratton Seymour, Soph. Phillips Kian Burt, Sr., Andover Salem Logan Krahn, Sr. Sanborn Owen Paul, Sr.; Ian Abney, Sophie. Windham Austin Wu, Sr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eagletribune.com/sports/local_sports/boys-tennis-all-stars-phillips-burt-finishes-career-where-he-started-as-mvp/article_0970c8c3-79df-55dc-9f27-2371675dacbe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos