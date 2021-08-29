Sports
Funeral held for teenage hockey player killed in Surrey car accident
The family of teenager Ronin Sharma, one of three aspiring hockey players killed in a car accident in Surrey, BC last weekend, held his funeral on Saturday.
“I can’t quite put the words together to describe the situation we are in,” said Ryan Sharma, Ronin Sharma’s older brother.
“I never thought I’d have to write a speech to give at a funeral, especially to my 16-year-old brother.”
Ronin Sharma, who would have turned 17 in October, was killed along with Parker Magnuson and Caleb Reimer when the car they were driving crashed into a tree in the Fraser Heights neighborhood of Surrey last Saturday.
All three were members of the Delta Hockey Academy. Sharma played for Junior A Langley Rivermen Hockey Club.
At the funeral, his family said Ronin Sharma was the type of person who “lit up a room” when he entered and someone who brought “joy and laughter.”
His siblings also spoke of his talent for hockey and his drive to succeed in the sport.
“You were an inspiration to not only your peers, but to all of us,” said his brother.
Speakers at the funeral included Ryan, Ronin’s older sister Natasha and his oldest cousin Sunita Sharma.
“No words in the world will ever explain how much I miss you,” Natasha said on Saturday. “I would do anything to see your face and see you smile one more time.
She said she was proud of the impact her little brother had on so many people.
“Ronin, you were so young, you had so much time to live and so many things to experience as a teenager,” she said.
Outdated project
Details of the private funeral were shared with the media by Sharma’s family on Saturday, which took place at Valley View Funeral Home & Cemetery on 72nd Avenue in Surrey and was filmed so friends and relatives could attend virtually.
Ronin was set to turn 17 on October 8, which, according to his uncle Tarsem Nath, is the day Langley Rivermen’s season will play its first game of the season.
Nath said the family is working on developing a legacy project to remember him.
Surrey RCMP said on Friday that speed was a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.
