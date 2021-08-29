Will Bayley shakes off Strike injury to take Paralympic table tennis silver | Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

There would be no table party for Will Bayley this time. The larger-than-life table tennis star, who won a famous gold in the TT7 event in Rio, was outmatched by China’s Yan Shuo in this year’s final and had to seek help in silver instead.

The Englishman had the early momentum, but at a decisive moment in the second game, Shuo grew in confidence and used his physical size to dominate the match. The Chinese athlete came back from one game behind to win 3-1, the last game an excellent test of contrasting styles that was finally decided by Shuos smash. But to describe Bayley as defeated wouldn’t feel quite right.

He played well today and deserved to win. You have to give it to him, Bayley said after the game. I believe I’m the best player in the world so it’s a little disappointing that I didn’t win it because I’m probably on my day. He played well and I missed some crucial shots, it is what it is.

After rising to fame in Rio, Bayley enjoyed the celebrity lifestyle on both Celebrity First Dates and Strictly Come Dancing. A ligament injury sustained during rehearsals for the Halloween Special shows proved scary, with Bayley unable to play again for a year.

If the Tokyo Games in 2020 had gone ahead as planned, Bayley would not have made it. Getting ready even this year has required intense preparation, with the 33-year-old away from his partner and two daughters at a training camp in Sheffield for six months.

I’ve been gone so long, Bayley said. I haven’t been home since I said I would try to get a medal in Tokyo. I only saw my family one day every other week. I missed birthdays, walking, talking. But at the end of the day they’ll be proud of me and say, you’ve missed a lot of time, but look what you’ve accomplished. Looking forward to spending some time with them after Tokyo. That will be really cool.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament is a serious injury for any athlete, but especially for Bayley. He has arthrogryposis in all four limbs, a condition that affects joint mobility but also limits the ability to build muscle mass. It meant that Bayley’s rehabilitation was particularly long and arduous. Because it’s harder to build muscle, you don’t get that support from the knee joint, Bayley said, which is crucial for table tennis if you’re always doing that sort of thing.

Will Bayley takes on Yan Shuo in the gold medal match. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In Shuo, he faced an opponent who had a single limb amputated. He has a good playing hand and he also has a good leg. In fact, he has two good hands and I don’t have good hands, Bayley said. In their match, however, it was Bayley whose hands were nimble and smooth, his technique and variety of shots that asked questions that challenged Shuo to eventually be matched by his speed and power.

Bayley swept through the first game, winning by 11 points for four. Also in the second game, he was leading 9-8, only to send a long backhand. Shuo won that and then took the third 11-2 and with it a psychological advantage. Bayley fought back in the fourth and won some rallies impressively with his constant rotation of shots, but Shuos’ fearsome forehand came back again and again until it broke through decisively 11-8 to win both the game and the game.

The missed backhand, Bayley believed, proved to be the defining moment. If I make that ball, I think I probably would have won 3-0, he said. Sport is decided on those small details, missing a millimeter and then you lose the match. I probably should have gotten that ball and then you look at 2-0 and he’s got a huge mountain to climb.

Calling himself a Paralympic specialist, Bayley already has his eye on Paris 2024. Training camp may not resume right away, but Bayley says he can’t afford to take his eye off that celluloid ball.

Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews for the Paralympic Games.

I want to stay active, he said. When I tore my ACL, I put on three stones. That can’t happen again or I probably won’t make it. I have to stay active, keep training and playing. I love it too. After the last Paralympics I took three or four months off and became depressed. So this time I’ll play as soon as I get back.

Bayley took off with that, but a photo soon surfaced on Instagram. On one knee he held a bouquet of flowers in one hand, a boxer’s fist in the other. The caption read: I worked hard for this, so we might as well enjoy it. We are going back to France.