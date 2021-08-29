Sports
K-State tests fifth-ranked Cornhuskers Saturday, falls in four sets
LINCOLN, Neb. K-State pushed Nebraska into fifth place to four sets in Saturday’s Husker Invitational final, with 14 kills and 16 digs of Aliyah Carter before the Cornhuskers prevailed, 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22, in front of a crowd of 7,952 at Devaney Center.
Carter recorded a double-double for the second straight game, taking in a career-best 16 digs with eight in the Wildcats’ wire-to-wire third-set win. Haley Warner Added 11 kills with a clip of .556 and Holly Tram produced a dozen.
“I thought we were significantly better today than yesterday,” said head coach Suzie Fritz. “Our focus now is on improvement. I thought we handled a difficult environment very well. We were able to withstand some of the ebbs and flows that come in such an environment and against a team like that. think there were a lot more positives than negatives, except for the end result.”
After a second set with 20 draws and seven lead changes, K-State (1-1) raced to a 19-5 lead in the third. Behind the service of setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi, the Cats scored 12 consecutive runs, a four-kill run from Warner and two from Bonde.
The offense hummed with a clip of .556, good for 15 kills with no foul on 27 attacks, as the defense forced Nebraska (2-0) to seven errors against nine kills (.054) behind 18 digs and three blocks. libero Mackenzie Morris picked up six of her team-best 19 digs in the third.
The Huskers’ 11 points were their lowest in a single set at Devaney Center, which opened in 2013.
“Our serve-and-pass effort in games two and three was really good and our transition game was good,” added Fritz. “We got productive touches on the net, our digging effort was really good and we were able to convert points in the transition. At that point we separated in those areas. Our service was really good. Teana stayed there for a very long time And that generally doesn’t happen, especially against a really good volleyball team.”
Looking for a fifth set, K-State led by a whopping six points in the fourth set at 15-9. NU took the final lead, 19-18, after scoring nine of the next 12 runs. The Cats clawed within a single point four times before back-to-back kills from Callie Schwarzenbach and Lindsay Krause ended the game.
Krause finished the day with 12 kills for the Cornhuskers, while Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik led the team with 13 each. Caffey hit a match-high .632 and setter Kennedi Orr produced a double-double with 34 assists and 10 digs.
Nebraska had a 55-49 lead in total deaths, while K-State held a 65-64 lead in digs. The Huskers hit .224 while the Cats produced a team efficiency of .196.
K-State finished with five more blocks, 10.5 to 5.5, led by five of Kadye Fernholz. Kayley Hollywood threw in four blocks while Adams-Kaonohi, Bonde and Warner each finished with three blocks.
After an early 3-2 K-State lead in the opening set, the Huskers used a 9-2 run, including six unanswered runs, to gain a 9-4 advantage. The Cats came in two points at 16-14 before a seven-point blowout from Nebraska created a nine-point gap.
Bonde and Carter have three kills each, as the duo accounted for six of K-State’s eight in the set. The Wildcat defense only managed one team block, as Nebraska registered 14 kills with two errors for a .462 clip. Krause led NOW with five kills on eight swings without committing a foul.
Neither side managed to take a lead of more than two points in the second set. K-State put together a late 3-1 run to even the score at 24, fending off the set point in the process, before back-to-back kills by Krause gave the Huskers a two-set lead.
The Wildcat defense then counted 4.5 team blocks to limit Nebraska’s batting percentage to 0.188. Bonde recorded a total of three blocks, including a solo thing, and Fernholz added a few block assistants. K-State took 11 kills, with three coming from Fernholz on four swings.
Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez ran all the players up and down with 21 digs. Lexi Sun added 11 kills and Schwarzenbach led her team with three block assists.
Fernholz hit .333 with six kills to just one foul on 15 swings while adding seven digs.
K-State travels west to participate in the Gaucho Invitational hosted by UC Santa Barbara. The Wildcats will face Pepperdine and UCSB in a doubleheader on Friday before closing the weekend against San Diego State on Saturday.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- K-State finished with an attack rate of 0.196 (49 kills, 20 errors, 148 attacks).
- Nebraska batted .224 for the game (55 kills, 21 errors, 152 attacks).
- Carter had a match-best 14 kills and had her second straight double-double with 16 digs.
- Bonde added 12 kills.
- Warner also hit double digits with 11 kills to go with a success rate of .556.
- Adams-Kaonohi handed out 36 assists with eight digs and two service aces.
- Morris had a team-best 19 digs.
- K-State had a 65-64 lead on digs.
- The Cats had a 10.5 to 5.5 block lead and were led by Fernholz’s five.
- The second set contained 20 draws and seven lead changes.
- Caffey and Kubik each had 13 kills for the Huskers.
- Caffey hit .632 on the night with just one error in 19 attempts.
- Krause (12) and Sun (11) also hit double digits in kills for the Huskers.
- Rodriguez posted a match-best 21 digs for Nebraska.
REMARKS
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 82-4, dating back to 1975.
- The Wildcats are 3-35 on their way against the Cornhuskers.
- Fritz is 3-21 vs. NOW.
- Nebraska’s 11 points in the third set marked the Huskers’ lowest point total in a single set at Devaney Center, which opened in 2013.
- Carter handed in her second double-double in a row and the third of her career.
