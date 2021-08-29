Tennis-Murray calls on fellow players to be vaccinated | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Andy Murray said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is about taking care of the health of the general public and hopes tennis players reluctant to get the jab will see its many benefits. Murray’s comments come ahead of the start of the US Open in New York next week, where organizers said on Friday fans must show proof of vaccination to enter the venue. The athletes themselves do not need to be vaccinated. The reason we are all getting vaccinated is to watch out for the general public, Murray told reporters on Saturday. We have a responsibility, as players who travel around the world, to take care of everyone, too, he said. I’m glad I got vaccinated. I hope more players choose to have it in the coming months. The COVID-19 vaccine has divided opinion within tennis. Novak Djokovic, the world number one, this week reiterated his position that he hoped the vaccine would not be made mandatory for players to compete. He has declined to answer questions about his own vaccination status. World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will face the unseeded Murray in the first round on Monday, has said he is wary of getting vaccinated and will only do so if it is made mandatory to participate in the ATP Tour. But 20-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal believe athletes should play their part and get vaccinated. Murray said players can be convinced when they see the freedom vaccinated players have compared to unvaccinated competitors at tournaments such as the Australian Open in January. I know the conversations regarding the Australian Open and things are already happening, said Murray. The players who have been vaccinated may have very different conditions than players who have not been vaccinated. Murray said he believes much of the tour has not been vaccinated and that if tournaments start to require it to compete, it will spark controversy. It will take a lot of long, hard conversations with the tour and all players involved to come to a solution, he said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Daniel Wallis)

