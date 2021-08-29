Ryan Blaney continues to drive ‘momentum’ in playoffs, races to second NASCAR win in a row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Despite all the possible outcomes that could have happened at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale was somewhat predictable.

Ryan Blaney landed in the win lane for the second week in a row. Kyle Larson, the most dominant driver of the year, took home the regular season trophy. Tyler Reddick finished with the 16th and final playoff spot. And the race ended in overtime with a fiery crash involving nearly half the field.

“It’s Daytona. For me, it was no different than any other race here,” said 2017 series champion Martin Truex Jr., who finished 30th. ‘I’m glad we’re done; I’m glad we’re out of here.’

He was hardly alone. Drivers tore up the updated aerodynamics package and complained about the usual aggressive handling that caused three wrecks in the last 20 laps.

Reddick got caught up in the first but recovered to finish sixth. All he had to do was beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff spot.

Reddick and Dillon were both in contention for a desperate, last gasp for victory in the two-lap overtime sprint to the finish. But Blaney, who was second at the restart, cleared traffic thanks to a bump from Corey LaJoie and was well ahead of the pack when a crash ended the race.

Daniel Suarez, one of 10 drivers in the front pack trying to win the race to earn the automatic playoff spot, turned Kevin Harvick to trigger the multi-car melee. Suarez appeared to be pushed into Harvick from behind by Kurt Busch.

Blaney, last week’s winner in Michigan, will enter the playoff opener next week at Darlington Raceway with three wins this season in his Team Penske Ford.

“Yeah, we have good momentum,” Blaney said. “We’d like to make it three in a row, we’ll see.”

The regular season finale had fairly low stakes as 15 of the 16 playoff slots were pre-claimed. It meant only a first race winner could beat Reddick or Dillon for the last spot.

Neither had a smooth night: Reddick’s car suffered damage in a previous incident and Dillon was flagged for speeding on the pit lane for the first time and also suffered power problems in his Chevrolet.

“I don’t know how to smile right now. It was a lot tonight,” Reddick said. “I’m excited to be over it.”

Dillon still rallied to fourth on the final restart, but was collected in the crash that ended at the end of the race.

“We gave everything we could and fought to the end,” Dillon said. “We will finish this year hard and build next year.”

The only other competition in Daytona was for the regular season title, which went to Larson, a five-time winner this season. The race for the regular season championship and playoff points went between Larson and Denny Hamlin, who entered Daytona trailing Larson by 28 points.

Hamlin held the regular season lead for 22 weeks until Larson claimed that two races ago in Indianapolis. Larson overcame a 166 point deficit to Hamlin to earn the title.

“What a great year he’s had,” said team owner Rick Hendrick, who gave Larson a job this season after missing most of 2020 while he was banned for using racial slurs.

Chris Buescher finished second, one spot short of earning the playoff automatic berth he was looking for. But it was a 1-2 finish for Ford.

“To miss that playoff spot by one spot is a tough end to a day,” said Buescher. “I’m sure I’ll play it back and find something else.”

Bubba Wallace was the best third of the season but frustrated that he was not getting help from Toyotas at the end of the race. Hamlin, his team owner at 23XI Racing, was the closest Toyota driver to Wallace at the finish – a long time ago as 14th.

“I’m a little frustrated, I’m the one who gets called out for not working with teammates and I’m the one who sticks,” said Wallace. “There’s a reason Ford is in the win lane because they always work together.”

MCDOWELL’S MISS

Michael McDowell finished first and last in two superspeedway races at Daytona this season.

The surprise Daytona 500 winner carefully blew up an engine on Saturday and finished after 23 laps. McDowell secured a spot in the playoffs with his Daytona 500 win, so the early exit didn’t affect his playoff chances.

But McDowell has no momentum after finishing 20th or worse for the seventh straight race.

VIOLATION OVERTURE

NASCAR presented Wendell Scott’s family a custom trophy commemorating his historic victory in 1963 before the match. Scott is the only black driver to have won a top-level NASCAR race.

Scott passed Richard Petty with 25 laps to go at Speedway Park in Jacksonville on December 1, 1963. But Buck Baker, who actually finished second, was declared the winner of the Jacksonville 200 and received the trophy in the victory lane.

Race officials found out hours later that Scott was the actual winner and had run the entire field twice. But he wasn’t credited with the win until two years later, and his family has long insisted on a good party.

NASCAR committed itself on the eve of what would have been Scott’s 100th birthday.

OLYMPIC FLAIR

Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles was the Grand Marshal of the race and demanded more from the crowd.

Lyles, the 200m favorite who settled for third in Tokyo, asked fans for a louder response after his first attempt delivered a mediocre effort. “That’s what I’m talking about,” he said before instructing the drivers to start their engines.

Lyles wore his medal for the race and mingled with driver Bubba Wallace on the grid. Wallace took a closer look at the medal. Lyles made headlines in Japan for his emotional breakdown after the 200m final.

NEXT ONE

The playoffs kick off next Sunday at Darlington Raceway, where a section at Turn 2 has recently been redesigned that could change the way the track races. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner and Martin Truex Jr. won at the track in South Carolina in May.