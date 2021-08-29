Illinois Beats Nebraska As Cornhuskers’ Misery Grows

The best way to get people talking about your favorite college football show is to be consistently relevant or so inept that just mentioning that school makes you shake your head and laugh.

The latter is especially true of Nebraska, which openly campaigned last season to play during a pandemic and then complained when the Big Ten announced their schedule.

The Cornhuskers also tried to get out of this season’s game on September 18 against Oklahoma, and under the direction of head coach Scott Frost, they tried to gauge the interest of various Group of Five Conference programs to replace the Sooners, according to to The Action Network.

Saturday’s 30-22 loss to Illinois won’t help matters, but it’s getting worse.

Nebraska is under NCAA investigation, accused of improperly using analysts and consultants during practice and games during the 2020 season.

Perhaps the hottest seat in the sport thanks to Frosts’ 12-20 record in his first three seasons at his alma mater will reignite buyout chatter in Lincoln.

Year four of the Frost experiment got off to a rocky start as Bret Bielema, in his Illinois coaching debut, spoiled Nebraska’s comeback attempt on a blistering day in Champaign.

Nebraska was again beset by a bevy of poor decision-making and worse execution.

The seasons first score came when Nebraska points returnee Cam Britt-Taylor inexplicably fielded the ball at the 2-yard line, ran backwards and was tackled in the final zone to give Illinois a 2-0 lead.