Some toppers from week 2 of the high school football season





Last week the Public opinion opened the season with a Dandy Dozen list of top performers from the opening week of the high school football season. In week 2, the list has grown. Topping the list of a trio of players who helped Florence-Henry beat the Fourth Division 9AA Hamlin 34-24, the Falcons’ first-ever win over the Chargers on the roster and a quartet of Watertown players who helped the Arrows to a lead to victory. 38-18 season opening win over Sturgis on Saturday night. Quarterback Tegan Sumner highlighted a group of solid offensive performances by passing for 122 yards and touchdown touchdowns. The defense was also big with two other players earning the highest mention this week, Chase Kelly and Clay Trupe. Kelly recorded 14 tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Trupe added 13 stops. Other toppers this week are: Drew Norberg, Watertown The senior quarterback helped the Arrows open their season with a 38-18 win over Sturgis on Saturday by completing nine of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Holden, Watertown The senior receiver made the most of his two catches for the Arrows, both of which resulted in touchdowns. He finished with 54 yards receiving. Trevon Rawdon, Watertown Another senior receiver for the Arrows, he pulled in two passes for 95 yards, including a 57-yard scoring strike. Mack Johnson, Water City The senior linebacker led a solid defensive effort for the Arrows with two interceptions. Tyson Stevenson, Hamlin The Chargers were clearly unhappy with the end result against Florence-Henry, but Stevenson threw a 34-yard touchdown pass and also scored on a 12-yard run in the second half. Hezekiah Kreger, Estelline-Hendricks The Redhawks rolled along Waverly-South Shore 40-0 and got three touchdown runs and six tackles from Kreger. Colt Wilkinson, De Smet Make it two weeks in a row for the signal caller for the top rated Class 9A Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 with a 54-0 win over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland. Wilkinson rushed for 75 yards, completed four six passes for 83 yards, and finished with three touchdown passes, two hasty scores and two conversion runs along with six tackles. Trey Huber, Clark-Willow Lake The Cyclones raised their record to 2-0 by beating Dakota Hills 22-0. Huber did his part, rushing 19 times for 167 yards and an 80-yard TD run. Cole Brenden, Clark-Willow Lake Brenden added 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the second half for the Cyclones. He also made two solo tackles and five assists. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank Region A lot of players contributed for the Bulldogs in their season-opening 52-0 win over Chamberlain, which ended in the third quarter. Schwenn still had plenty of time to rush the ball three times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Kirwan, Castlewood Raise your hand if you want Kirwan on your fantasy football team. He makes our list again this week after a rushing 246-yard performance, including four touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Britton-Hecla. Aidan Fredrickson, Britton-Hecla The Braves fell to 0-2, but Fredrickson rushed for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns (two rushing and another on a kickoff return) in the loss to Castlewood. Jaydon Keller, Webster Region The Bearcats also fell to 0-2 with a 26-16 loss to Aberdeen Roncalli in the Hub City Bowl. Keller ran 10 times for 100 yards and a score, passed for another 41 yards and was involved in six tackles on defense. Myles York, Great Plains Lutheran The Panthers were able to improve to 2-0 and fall back 35-0 on North Central, but York had a solid game with eight tackles. Jesse Keough, Langford Region Keough rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 44-15 loss to Leola-Frederick. Honorable Mention Plenty of other players also deserve a shout out for solid games on Friday, including Ashton and Frank Hanson, Florence-Henry’s Ethan Paulson and Mehki Keller; Mitchell Larson of Clark-Willow Lake; Kalen Garry and Rett Osthus van De Smet; Sawyer Gauer, Barrett Schneck, Karson Weber and Carter Bowsher of Milbank Area; Damian Danzeisen of Sioux Valley; Tristian Nielsen, Jackson Schofield and Jeremiah Wiersma of Castlewood and Mattix Hausman, Braxton Saathoff and Caden Ching of Estelline-Hendricks.

