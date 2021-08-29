Sports
Tennis sweep opener girls | Sport
The Baldwin-Woodville girls’ tennis team gained valuable experience in the Altoona Invitational last weekend.
The Blackhawks played six games in two days, beating Ashland, Chippewa Falls and Mondovi, but losing to East Troy, Altoona and New Richmond.
What worked in Ashland and Chippewa’s matches was that I wanted our singles players to be brick walls and keep everything in play and force their opponents to make mistakes, explained BW coach Dana Helgeson. Our doubles team only needs to be patient, yet aggressive at the net and move well together on the field.
The Blackhawks beat Ashland 7-0 as no games went to a third set. Lexi Everts and Alayna Brightbill did not give up a match in their No. 3 doubles match, while Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel lost No. 2 in doubles and Katelynn Miller in No. 2 in singles. Bailey Albrightson at No. 1 singles and Abigail Nilssen at No. 4 singles lost just two games each.
Against Chippewa, a 6-1 team win, Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller lost no match in No. 1 doubles, while Brightbill and Mallory Hable won 6-2.6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Maggie Jensen recorded a 6-3.6-1 win over number 3 singles. Kastel had to go three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 to win at number 4 singles.
Meanwhile against Mondovi, another 6-1 win, Brooke and Allison Albrightson recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 1 doubles, Jensen and Kastel rolled 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 doubles and Miller won 6- 2, 6-2 at number 2 singles.
In the Blackhawks’ three defeats, all three were eliminated.
East Troy was a solid team, Helgeson said. We don’t often play such teams. Our girls played the best they could against them. I was proud of how all our players kept going for every ball and had a great mentality after such a long day. I think it says a lot about our team.
Altoona and Mondovi are rivals at the conference, so the Blackhawks will see them again.
We have some things to work on and we also need more experience for our newer players, but I’m happy with how our team is coming together.
The season couldn’t have started better for the Blackhawks as they took three wins in a square they staged on August 17.
BW defeated Medford and Ellsworth by comparable 4-3 scores, but then rolled over Barron 7-0.
Against Medford, it was the singles action that brought the win as they took three wins. Bailey Albrightson won 6-2, 6-1 over No. 1 singles, Dru Beebe recorded a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over No. 3 singles and Abigail Nilssen finished 6-4, winning 6-4 at number 4 singles.
At the same time, it was the doubles teams that took the Ellsworth win. Beebe and Abigail Nilssen recorded a 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 victory over No. 2 doubles. Kennedy Wang and Mallory Hable went to the No. 3 doubles tiebreakers in both sets, but won in both sets.
What worked for us in our singles matches was keeping the ball deep and moving the ball, Helgeson said. Our doubles teams have all worked hard to be aggressive at the net and move well together on the pitch.
We played good tennis because we were our first Invite. Everyone has worked hard. Winning all three of our games was a great start to our season.
