No. 3 Iowa Field Hockey Looking To Play Again Against No. 1 North Carolina





Iowa will face three-time reigning National Champion North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Final Four.

Hannah Kinson Iowa midfielder Ellie Holley waits for the ball during a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

After a tough 5-3 win over No. 11 Wake Forest Friday to open the season, No. 3 field hockey Iowa will now turn its attention to No. 1 North Carolina in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Final Four. Iowa showed his offensive skills against Wake Forest, taking 13 shots with five different players scoring a goal in the match. Fifth-year senior midfielders Ellie Holley and Maddy Murphy also contributed two assists each. The Hawkeyes struck early against the Demon Deacons, contributing three goals in the first quarter of the game. Iowa freshman Annika Herbine, who made the first collegiate start of her career, also scored her first goal as a Hawkeye. But the Hawkeyes will still try to clear the defense before taking on the reigning National Champion. We just had to stick to our game plan, but we found a way to score at key moments, head coach Lisa Celluci said after the Hawkeyes game against Wake Forest Friday. The most exciting thing for the coaches is that they were so much better than what we showed today, but we also played a really good opponent today. Iowa gave up three goals to the Demon Deacons, all on penalty corners, an unusual sight for the Hawkeye defense. In 18 games in 2020/21, the Iowas defense recorded eight shutouts and conceded just 14 goals. Senior defender Anthe Nijziel, the reigning Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year, anchors the Hawkeye defense. RELATED:No. 3 Iowa Hockey Downs No. 11 Wake Forest, 5-3 In the opening game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Grant Field in Iowa City, No. 2 Michigan defeated No. 1 North Carolina 2-1 in a rematch of the NCAA Championship game. The Wolverines took an early 2-0 lead and held on to their strong start to overtake the Tar Heels. And Cellucci was taking notes on the Wolverines crime. Michigan played a fantastic game against [North Carolina Friday] and had some timely goals, Cellucci said. So we would have a similar offensive game plan, but we had to clean up the defense. Iowa and North Carolina have regular matchups as the Hawkeyes and Tar Heels have met in the past three NCAA tournaments. In the all-time series between the two programs, North Carolina has a 31-3 lead over Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ last two exits from the NCAA tournament, the 2019 Elite Eight and the Spring 2021 Final Four, are in the hands of the Tar Heels. In Iowas’ first Final Four appearance since 2008, North Carolina defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0 at the home of Tar Heels after two lightning delays.

Now Iowa is looking for its first win against North Carolina since the 2008 season. They will have a lot of fuel in them against us on Sunday, said midfielder Ellie Holley. It’s great to clear some goals, but it’s a new day and a different game. Iowas’ game against North Carolina starts on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Grant Field. It can also be streamed on BTN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2021/08/28/no-3-iowa-field-hockey-looking-forward-to-rematch-against-no-1-north-carolina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos