Paddler Bhavinaben Patel wins historic silver at Paralympics Tokyo

Bhavinaben Patel became only the second Indian woman to medal at the Paralympic Games on Sunday, after she won a historic silver medal after losing 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the final of the Olympic Games. table tennis class 4 for women’s singles here.

34-year-old Patel’s impressive streak at the Games ended with a battling 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medalist, in the women’s singles, which lasted 19 minutes.

With this medal, the Indian team opened its account at the Games.

Deepa Malik, the current president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), became the first Indian woman to medal at the Paralympic Games when she won silver in the shot put in Rio five years ago.

Patel, a wheelchair player, had also suffered a loss to Zhou, one of China’s most decorated para-peddlers, in her first group match earlier this week.

Against an opponent who has five Paralympic medals to her name, including golds in singles in Beijing and London, Patel appeared to struggle as she failed to execute on her strategy and was left to catch up.

Zhou, a six-time World Cup medalist, did not allow Patel, currently 12th in her division, to find her slanted returns and participate in a rally.

In the first game, Zhou broke from 3-3 to take the lead. Patel tried to keep within reach with an excellent serve at 5-7 and a forehand movement, but the Chinese managed to earn the bragging rights with a deep push to the baseline.

The second game was a one-way street as Zhou jumped to a 7-1 lead early on. Patel narrowed the lead to 4-7 but the Chinese quickly took a 2-0 lead.

Pushed to the limit, Patel tried to write a recovery as she moved neck and neck with her opponent to 5-5 in the third game. But Zhou moved forward again and sealed the match with a backhand shot.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, defeated China’s No. 3 Miao Zhang 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinals on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Patel defeated the gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Paralympics and the world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to secure himself a medal and script history.

In para table tennis, lessons 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes. Athletes in the Class 4 category have reasonable sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lesion of the lower spinal cord or cerebral palsy.

Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago with the Blind People’s Association in the Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities.

There she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport. She won her first medal in a competition when she represented the Rotary Club in Ahmedabad, where she has now settled after marrying Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat.

She reached number two in the world rankings in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel again won silver in class 4 women’s singles at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country by congratulating paddler Bhavinaben Patel on winning a historic silver medal, India’s first, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

“Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sports enthusiasts who win silver in #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought India glory. I congratulate you on this exceptional achievement,” tweeted President Kovind.

President, Prime Minister of the Country Congratulates Bhavinaben Patel on Winning Paralympic Silver

Prime Minister Modi said Patel’s achievement is a motivation for young people.

“The remarkable Bhavina Patel has made history! She takes home a historic silver medal. Congratulations for that. Her life journey is motivating and will also attract more young people to sports. #Paralympics,” he tweeted.

Modi also spoke to Patel and congratulated her on the remarkable achievement. He also wished her all the best for her future endeavors.

Patel is from Sundhiya village in Vadnagar, Mehsana in Gujarat and Modi told her that he has been to Sundhiya many times and asked if her family is still there.

Bhavina told him that her parents are still there.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also took to the social networking site to congratulate Patel.

“Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success will motivate many,” Sitharaman wrote on her handle.

Rahul Gandhi added: “Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver. India applauds your achievement. You have made the nation proud.” Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual gold medalist, also praised Patel’s “mental resilience”.

“Fantastic achievement by @BhavinaPatel6 to win a silver account and open India’s account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para,” he tweeted along with a letter .

Malik congratulated Patel on her medal, saying: “It is absolutely stunning to see Bhavina’s performance, the way she has played the competition has absolutely stunned the opponents.

“Her playing, skill, patience, her return, the way she’s kept her focus, it’s indescribable, it’s world class.

“This is the skill and composure that made her take silver in the Paralympic Games and our silver maid gave this gift to the nation on National Sports Day, the most appropriate day to make history for any athlete.” Malik said Patel broke the taboos surrounding disability.

“On a personal level, I think it’s a passing on the baton. I’ve always wanted women’s participation to come forward … so that we can create inclusiveness, break this stereotype and taboo around disability and Bhavina just did that.” Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble also congratulated the wheelchair rider on her historic medal.

“Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for making history by winning India’s first silver medal in the women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics. A wonderful display of focus, hard work and mental strength,” Sehwag wrote.

Laxman tweeted: “Silver medal for India. Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who made history by becoming the first Indian para paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.” Kumble added: “Congratulations #BhavinaPatel Proud of you.”