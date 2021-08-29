Parker Powers No. 12 Women’s Volleyball to Beat UCF





ORLANDO, Fla. Senior Joni Parker was strong from start to finish, leading the No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball team to a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-19) victory over the three-time defending champion of the American Athletic Conference UCF on Saturday at The Location at UCF. Parker led all players with 19 kills and did so with just one error in 30 swings for a .600 success rate. She joined teammate Kaitlyn Hordo in the UCF Challenge All-Tournament Team as the pair helped the Nittany Lions to finish 2-1. The first set was a close battle that went largely in the direction of Penn State thanks to Parker’s right arm. She had nine kills in the opening set, including five of the team’s first eight points. Five of her nine kills in the set tied the score or gave the Lions the lead. The final kill put her team at 26-25, paving the way for a kill by Hord to give Penn State the 1-0 lead in the game. After a respectable four kills in the second set, Parker took over again in the third and final set. She made a total of six more kills to bring her to her total of 19 for the match. That puts her just four away from hitting the 1,000 death milestone for her career. That will likely come into Rec Hall when the Lions host Iowa State, Oregon State and LSU for the Penn State Classic on September 3-4. Penn State batted .337 for the game, supported by a .442 percentage in the opening set, and held UCF to .181. The Lions finished with seven blocks, giving them 36 blocks (3.60/set) over three games over the weekend. sophomore Allie Holland led Penn State in blocks with three and added five kills on hitting .444. She also contributed from the service line with a pair of aces and chipped in with two counts. Erika Pritchard counted nine murders and six digs. She had 23 kills over the weekend while remaining the active career leader of the Big Ten with 1,549. Jenna Hampton led Penn State with 12 digs, while Adanna Rollins chipped with seven. Setter Gabby Blossom had five in addition to her 39 assists as she led the Lions to the high batting rate. freshman Cassie Kuerschen impressed in just her third game for the Lions, serving for two aces. sophomore Annie Cate Fitzpatrick , who came to Penn State from Ocala, Florida, came in in the third set, handing in a few kills and a block in front of a large crowd of family and friends behind the team’s bench. UCF, which finished 40-2 in the AAC game and has qualified for the NCAA tournament three times in the past three seasons, dropped to 1-2 in the tournament. McKenna Melville, the reigning AAC Player of the Year and Preseason Player of the Year in this year’s conference, led the Knights with 11 kills and 11 digs. Saturday’s game was the first ever between Penn State and UCF. Penn State is now turning its attention to the Penn State Classic, where fans will be in attendance for the first time since the 2019 season. The Lions open the event against Iowa State on Friday at 8 p.m. They take it on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oregon State and LSU later that evening at 8 p.m.

