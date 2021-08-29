US-China Cancer Collaboration Could Open the Door to New Ping Pong Diplomacy: Kevin Rudd





Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd

A joint US-China effort to fight cancer could be a modern-day equivalent of the table tennis exchange between the two countries that led to a historic thaw in bilateral relations in the 1970s, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said. a global online healthcare summit hosted by Forbes China on Saturday. Given everything that’s going wrong in the US-China relationship, we need to turn China-US cancer cooperation into the ping-ping diplomacy of the 21NS century, said Rudd, who is currently the CEO of the New York-based Asia Society. If those guys in the early 1970s could ping-ping to get the US-China relationship out of the cold, I think we can do something similar now if we commit to it. The 2021 Forbes China Healthcare Summit was held to discuss the theme of Advance the Global Fight Against Cancer and achieve a Moonshot in the post-pandemic era. The event was held in strategic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Forbes China is the Chinese language edition of Forbes. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more than four million deaths worldwide in the past year and a half this year, cancer is likely to kill many more people around the world this year, nearly 10 million. Cancer patients are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 than others, and have more than double the death rate from COVID-19 compared to COVID-19 patients without cancer. Rudd was hopeful about the cooperation between the two countries as the fight against cancer cuts across political and ideological divides in people’s lives. The great thing about the United States is that when politicians who are Republicans and Democrats normally stop talking to each other, they’re talking to each other about this, he said. That’s really important. The idea of ​​actually having a two-pronged project in the United States on cancer treatment and cancer drug research and a bilateral initiative between China and the United States because it transcends politics at home and abroad, I find extremely exciting. Political leaders affected by cancer in the two countries include former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and former US Republican presidential candidate John McCain. Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes, recalled via video that Joe Biden, then US vice president, continued to work within the US to fight cancer after the death of his son Beau Biden from brain cancer in 2015. We hope Joe Biden will now be able as president to advance the discussion about cancer and promote international cooperation, Forbes said. While US Vice President Joe Biden supported the White House’s cancer “moonshot” initiative, a push to … [+] throw everything on finding a cure within five years. There is great hope for a new international initiative now that he is chairman. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Other participants at the Forbes China Healthcare Summit included Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President, Forbes Media; dr. Lisa DeAngelis, Chief Physician and Chief Medical Officer, MSK; dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the Oncology Center of Excellence, US Food and Drug Administration; dr. Wu Yi-Long, Chairman, Chinese Thoracic Oncology Group, of CTONG; and dr. Bob Li, Arts Ambassador to China and Asia Pacific at MSK. dr. Murray Brennan, Senior Vice President International, MSK; dr. Angelo de Claro, Associate Director for Global Clinical Sciences, Oncology Center of Excellence, US Food and Drug Administration; Xin Li, Senior Vice President, Head of Product Development China, Roche; dr. Andrea Myers, head of global program, lung cancer at Novartis; John Oyler, Co-Founder and CEO, BeiGene; Joy Yan, Chief Medical Officer, Ambrx; Andrew Zhu, Director, International Cancer Center, Jiahui International Hospital, Shanghai; Kenneth Manotti, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, MSK; dr. Tyler Jacks, break cancer; dr. Martin Murphy, co-founder of CEO Roundtable on Cancer and Shanghai TuoXin Health Promotion Center; and dr. Yibing Shan, Managing Director, Antidote Health Foundation, also participated. Participants at the 2021 Forbes China Healthcare Summit discussed how to advance the global struggle … [+] against cancer.

