3 changes to expect without Michael Clemons

The Texas A&M Football team has had an off season. A few weeks ago, Aggie fans learned that one of their defensive tackles would be interrupted in McKinnley Jackson. A few days later he was back playing football.

When the more recent news surfaced that Michael Clemons was arrested and suspended, many fans assume this would be a similar situation. Unfortunately, this time it looks a little more serious.

This came as a big disappointment, as Clemons returned to the Aggies as a 6th-year, 24-year-old senior. The Clemons veteran in attendance would be a big part of the Texas A&Ms defense, which returned most of a dominant line of defense from a season ago.

The Texas A&M Football team will scramble with last-second personnel changes

Unfortunately, his arrest and eventual suspension due to a handful of charges came at a terrible time. The Aggies season is over in less than a week and without their most experienced leaders in defense, the team will try to replace him at the last minute.

Last season, the unfortunate mid-season news was similar to what we’re hearing now that Clemons would be out. That time it was due to an injury. Last season, Clemons finished with 4.5 tackles for losses and four sacks.

This means Jimbo Fisher has an existing backup plan for Clemon’s absence. Between Tyree Johnson, who played well last season in Clemons’ absence, and DeMarvin Leal, who is an extraordinarily versatile defensive lineman, the Aggies will have a handful of options when it comes to replacing their veteran senior.