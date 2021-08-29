Knight Breaks US Record in 10-2 Quarterfinal Victory Over Japan :: WRALSportsFan.com

— Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s US points record in the Women’s World Hockey Championship, which saw the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Knight tied Granato on 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the goal with an assist in the second. Knight added her record-extending 47th goal in the event in the third. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion only follows former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

It was an honor to learn from some of the greats, to be able to play with some of the greats, Knight said. It’s a special night. I was happy to celebrate with the girls. But of course you have to put that aside for a bit and understand that it’s a one-match tournament right now.

The five-time defending champion United States will face Finland in the semifinals on Monday in a rematch of the Americans’ 2-1 shootout win in the 2019 Championship game in Finland, the last time the event was played.

Sanni Vanhanen scored and Anni Keisala made 29 saves in Finland’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in the late game.

The United States winners of eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11 beat Finland 3-0 in group play.

Ten-time champion Canada plays in the other semifinal against Switzerland.

Canada followed on Thursday night’s 5-1 win over the United States in their round-robin final with a 7-0 win over Germany. In the first quarter-final, Laura Zimmerman scored overtime at 5:29 AM to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia.

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also scored twice each for the United States. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi scored goals.

We really approached the rest of the tournament with a chip on our shoulder, Knight said. I think it was a great response from our team today and it showed on the scoreboard.

The US defeated Japan 61-12, with Alex Cavallini making eight saves in the first two periods and Nicole Hensley stopping two shots in the third.

They started really fast and kept playing at that pace, so it was nice to see, said coach Joel Johnson.

Akane Shiga scored twice for Japan.

Canada struck quickly against short-handed Germany, with Ashton Bell opening the scoring at 1:29 of the first and Natalie Spooner following at 3:54 with the first of her two goals. Brianne Jenner, Melodie Daoust, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier also scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer made three saves when Canada had a 52-3 shot lead.

I think the most important thing for us was that games like this can kind of get away from you, and players can become individual, said Canadian coach Troy Ryan. I thought for the most part we were trying to keep doing what we’ve been doing for a long time. I think we kept playing with some structure, which was one of the positives.

Injuries limited Germany to 16 skaters.

Switzerland won after dropping all four matches in the group game, with Sinja Leeman feeding Zimmerman into overtime for a one-time past goalkeeper Valeria Merkusheva.

Evelina Raselli pulled Switzerland in halfway through the third period and Phoebe Staenz brought it into regulation at 2:16.

Yelizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova scored in the first period for Russia to chase goalkeeper Andrea Braendli. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she encountered in relief.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller. She injured her ankle in the first game of the preliminary round, a loss to Russia.