Congratulations Bhavina Patel on winning silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games | Latest news India

The country on Sunday rejoiced at the silver medalist victory of paddler Bhavinaben Patel in table tennis at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in Japan. Patel won the medal after losing to China’s Zhou Ying in the final of the women’s singles class 4 event. She had previously reached the final by beating world No. 3 China’s Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 on Saturday. “I was a bit nervous during the game today. I couldn’t execute my game strategy well. Next time I will definitely do my best. I am happy that India made history by winning a silver medal in table tennis at Paralympics. I wear this silver medal to my country. I want to thank my coach, family members and friends for their continued support,” said Patel.

Immediately after her victory, congratulations poured in from various politicians. President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sports enthusiasts who win silver in #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought India glory. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement.”

While greeting, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: “Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 on winning the #TeamIndia silver medal at the #Paralympics. A proud moment.”

The Union’s finance minister also congratulated Patel and said her perseverance and success will motivate many. “Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success will motivate many. #TokyoParalympics.”

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver. India applauds your achievement. You have made the nation proud. #TokyoParalympics.”

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Patel and said the whole country is proud of her achievement. “Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the women’s table tennis class 4 singles event at the #TokyoParalympics2020. The entire nation is proud of her remarkable achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavors. #Paralympics #Praise4Para.”