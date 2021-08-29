Sports
How Giants vs. Patriots to Watch: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming, Announcers, More
The New York Giants (0-2) continue their pre-season slate Sunday night when they welcome the New England Patriots (2-0) to town (6:00 PM ET, NBC-4 NY TV/NFL Network).
The Giants and Patriots held joint training sessions Wednesday and Thursday at the Patriots’ practice facilities in Foxborough, MA.
Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in Wednesdays joint practice. Meanwhile, tight end Kyle Rudolph was activated from the PUP list. Saquon Barkley practiced live team practice for the first time on Thursday. Barkley, Rudolph and Kenny Golladay will not play in the starters on Sunday.
Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants who remain healthy starters are expected to play through the entire first half and may see action in the third quarter.
Chris Pflum and Joe DeLeone will host a post-game live stream together on the Watch Big Blue YouTube Channel. Stop for that.
What you need to know
What: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
When: Sunday 29 Aug 2021
True: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 6:00 PM ET
TV: NBC-4 N.Y. (Full map of local stations) | NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross, Bruce Beck
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Paul Dottino, David Diehl, Howard Cross) | predict: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles | After the match: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles
Spanish radio giants: How good (92.7)
Streaming Online: fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free Trial)
NFL Network Game Replays: 11 p.m. Sunday
Opportunities: Patriots (-3.5)
Weather: 79f Humid and mostly cloudy
Giants 2021 Pre-Season Schedule
Week 1 (Sat 14 Aug) New York Jets 12, Giants 7
Week 2 (Sun 22 Aug) Browns 17, Giants 13
Week 3 (Sun, Aug 29) New England Patriots (6 p.m., NBC-4 NY)
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 (Sun, Sept 12) in return for Denver Broncos (4:25 PM, FOX)
Week 2 (Thurs 16 September) Bee Washington soccer team (8:20 p.m., NFL)
Week 3 (Sun, Sept 26) in return for Atlanta Falcons (13.00, FOX)
Week 4 (Sun. 3 Oct.) Bee New Orleans Saints (13.00, FOX)
Week 5 (Sun, 10 Oct. Bee Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM, FOX)
Week 6 (Sun, Oct 17) in return for Los Angeles Rams (13.00, FOX)
Week 7 (Sun 24 Oct) in return for Carolina Panthers (13.00, FOX)
Week 8 (Mon. 1 Nov.) at Chiefs (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Week 9 (Sun 7 Nov) in return for Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM, CBS)
week 10 Bye
Week 11 (Mon. 22 Nov) Bee Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Week 12 (Mon. 28 Nov) in return for Philadelphia Eagles (13.00, FOX)
Week 13 (Sun, December 5) Bee Miami Dolphins (13.00, FOX)
Week 14 (Sun, Dec 12) Bee Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM, FOX)
Week 15 (Sun, December 19) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1pm, FOX)
Week 16 (Sun, December 26) @ Eagles (1pm, FOX)
Week 17 (Sun, Jan 2) @ Chicago Bears (13.00, FOX)
Week 18 (Sun, Jan. 9) vs. Washington Football Team (1:00 PM, FOX)
