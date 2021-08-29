FSU Football: End of Camp Brings Florida State Game Week





Today was the last day of media coverage for the Seminoles Fall Camp in the state of Florida. Tomorrow’s plan is a mock game, simulated in a way to prepare for unknown circumstances that may arise in the upcoming game vs. our lady on Sept 5. I want everything to be arranged, I want everything to be sharp. If you can go out and have a good idea of ​​what to do, it builds confidence for when we show up Sunday night and what it should look like, head coach Mike Norvell said Saturday. Here are some news and notes from today’s practice. 11 on 11s The first game ends in a sack by defensive side Quashon Fuller. The second, quarterback Jordan Travis is forced to roll out of pressure and defensive end Jermaine Johnson logs a bag by touch, but Travis was already jumping to get over Johnson and finds wide receiver Andrew Parchment in the middle for a potential first down. With some much-needed time in the bag, Jordan Travis tosses a rocket into the field at wide receiver Malik McClain in a weak of the secondary, who then takes it to the end zone for a touchdown. There was only one play in the red zone during this part of practice and it was a Travis overthrow on Malik McClain in the back corner of the end zone with defending defender Travis Jay close at hand.

On the turn of quarterback Chubba Purdy, he feels immediate pressure in the form of defensive end Marcus Cushnie who forces an early pass that is incomplete. After a low click that disrupts the rhythm of the game, wide receiver Kentron Poitier tries to grab the pass thrown behind him, but it goes incomplete. On the next play, Lawrence Toafili, running backwards, breaks a tackle in the backfield, cuts it around the pile for a good win and takes down the first.

Freshman defensive back Kevin Knowles II had a nice pass breakup on freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell One-on-one with the defensive backs Malik McClain had a great contentious catch from quarterback Chubba Purdy.

An absolute laser was thrown (and caught) at Andrew Parchment who sent a loud thud across the indoor practice facility.

Wide receivers Kentron Poitier, Ontaria Wilson and Darion Williamson all had nice catches and Wilson brought one down for a touchdown. Red zone 11 on 11s Inside there were a few plays to note, especially the two sales. Veteran defensive back Meiko Dotson drops his cover and shoots at the quarterback, overtaking Chubba Purdy. Purdy tries to throw it without even seeing Dotson, it seemed, Dotson leapt into the air with outstretched arms in front of a pick-six that athletic director David Coburn called out to exclaim: (paraphrasing) That’s going to the house!

The second turnover was a fumble to recover from a defensive tackle from Malcolm Ray, who then, after the whistle was whistled, ran down the field to the end zone as teammates chased him with praise. You gotta love it when the big man gets one. Heading into game prep week, a mock game and a day off, Mike Norvell had this to say about the atmosphere at Doak Cambell Stadium for the upcoming game against the Notre Dame fighting Irish: To say excited would probably be the biggest understatement of my life. Seeing a full house come out of that tunnel, our fans were ready for this, we were ready, we absolutely need them [the fans] to make an incredible impact on this game. Watch the game on ABC Sunday, September 5 at 7:30 PM. VIDEO: Mike Norvell talks about his team’s identity en route to Game Week

