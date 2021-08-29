Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal in maiden Games-Sports News, Firstpost





34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to world number one Zhou in women’s singles.

File image of Bhavinaben Patel. Twitter/@Media_SAI

Tokyo: Indian table tennis star Bhavina Patel signed a historic silver medal at her first Paralymic Games after falling 0-3 to No. 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the Class 4 women’s singles final on Sunday. 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medalist, in the women’s singles, which lasted 19 minutes. With this medal, India opened their account at the Games. Patel, a wheelchair player, had also suffered a loss to Zhou, one of China’s most decorated para-peddlers, in her first group match earlier this week. Against an opponent who has five Paralympic medals to her name, including golds in singles in Beijing and London, Patel appeared to struggle as she failed to execute on her strategy and was left to catch up. Zhou, a six-time World Cup medalist, did not allow Patel, currently 12th in her division, to find her slanted returns and participate in a rally. In the first game, Zhou broke from 3-3 to take the lead. Patel tried to keep within reach with an excellent serve at 5-7 and a forehand movement, but the Chinese managed to earn the bragging rights with a deep push to the baseline. The second game was a one-way street as Zhou jumped to a 7-1 lead early on. Patel narrowed the lead to 4-7 but the Chinese quickly took a 2-0 lead. Pushed to the limit, Patel tried to write a recovery as she moved neck and neck with her opponent to 5-5 in the third game. But Zhou moved forward again and sealed the match with a backhand shot. Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, defeated China’s number three Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 in the semifinals on Saturday. In the quarterfinals on Friday, Patel defeated the gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Paralympics and world No. 2 Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to secure himself a medal and script history. In para table tennis, lessons 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes. Athletes in the Class 4 category have reasonable sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lesion of the lower spinal cord or cerebral palsy. Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago with the Blind People’s Association in the Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities. There she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport. She won her first medal in a competition when she represented the Rotary Club in Ahmedabad, where she has now settled after marrying Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat. She reached second place in the world rankings in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in the PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel again won silver in class 4 women’s singles at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

