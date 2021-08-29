Bruce Spicer In House Hockey Program Aims To Make Youth Hockey Affordable In Grand Forks





Growing up in Grand Forks in the 1950s, he had to borrow money to buy skates. He didn’t have enough money to play for a team. So he gathered other neighborhood kids to play in parks. “He had nothing growing up,” said his daughter Katie Marcotte. “It’s kind of where I was as a young parent. Without him my kids wouldn’t have played hockey. Now both my boys are getting full scholarships for hockey. They love it. They get good grades. Clean their noses. Without my dad it wouldn’t have been possible. He made sure they had what they needed.” Bruce passed away unexpectedly last summer at the age of 68. Shortly after, two of Marcotte’s associates at Berkshire Hathaway Khonsavanh Boettner and Jodi Danzl came up with the idea of ​​starting a charity golf tournament in Bruce’s honor. They asked Marcotte where she thinks the money should go. After sleeping on it for a night, Marcotte knew the answer. “It must be hockey,” she said. “That’s what my dad loved. He always helped kids in daycare so they could play hockey. He was at every hockey game for all his grandkids. He played hockey himself. That’s basically what his life was. He was always so giving, too. If he could help, he did.” The first golf tournament last summer brought in $25,000. The second annual event was held on King’s Walk on Friday. Proceeds will go to Grand Forks Youth Hockey, which will use the money to roughly halve the fees for its youngest players, termites (5-6 years) and mites (7-8 years). “The request to us is to use it to help people who otherwise couldn’t afford it,” said Brad Lucke, president of Grand Forks Youth Hockey. “They told us they didn’t need recognition for it. They just wanted hockey to be as accessible and affordable as possible. It’s thanks to them that they want to give back to youth hockey and grow the game. As an organization, we have to strive to make sure we do everything we can to make sure it has the biggest impact it can.” Due to the significant impact of the fundraiser, Grand Forks is renaming its termite and mites program the “Bruce Spicer In House Hockey Program.” “It will have a huge impact on us as we try to grow the association,” said Lucke. “It’s an important contribution.” Marcotte said the fundraiser to make youth hockey more affordable and accessible in Grand Forks is a perfect way to honor her father. “It still suffocates me a bit,” said Marcotte. “I wish he was here to see it. During the tournament, people kept coming and coming and coming to donate. It showed what a wonderful person my father was and the people who loved him. Because of him, people took time off of their day to drop off a donation. It was overwhelmingly wonderful.”

