5 things to know on August 29, 2021: Afghanistan, Mexico, coronavirus, Jacob Blake, Paralympics





Powerful Hurricane Ida expected to come ashore in southeastern Louisiana Today, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Officials warned residents in low-lying areas to evacuate before Ida arrived, saying the expected storm surge is “unsurvivable”. Here’s where the hurricane is on its way. Monday A 26-year-old farm worker found guilty of murdering college student Mollie Tibbetts will be sentenced Monday. tibbetts, 20, disappeared in July 2018 after a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, prompted an extensive search that attracted national attention. Her body was found in a cornfield. Tuesday US troops are currently two days away from President Biden’s deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan. Evacuation efforts in Kabul are entering their final phase and the Afghan capital is on high alert for possible terror attacks after a US attack on ISIS-K. Dozens of Afghans and 13 US soldiers were killed in the group’s suicide bombing at Kabul airport. Thursday the four days Music Festival Bonnaroo begins Thursday in Tennessee. As with other major events this year, proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test is required to participate. The organizers ask that unvaccinated visitors wear a mask at all times. Friday The Labor Department releases its August jobs report Friday. The big question is whether the Delta variant and the staff shortages are holding back recruitment. The United States economy added 943,000 jobs in July — but that was before the Delta-induced increase in the coronavirus brought some limitations.

