Game 129: Nats in Mets





Eric Fedde (6-8, 4.91 ERA) has already had a great career this season in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. Now he will try to get a little closer to .500 and cement himself as a rotation piece for the nationals next season. The righthander has gone 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA in his last three starts, winning his last two decisions after making 10 consecutive decisions without a win. Fedde is still looking for his first career win over the Mets, having gone 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 1,357 WHIP in 11 games, including six starts. He will make his fourth start of 2021 against the Mets, against whom he is 0-1 this season with a 2.81 ERA and 1.118 WHIP. The current Mets have a .255/.354/.347 slash line against Fedde, with Michael Conforto dealing the most damage by going 5-for-11 with a homerun and three RBI’s from the right wing. Pete Alonso is 3-for-9 off him with two doubles. Rookie righthander Tylor Megill (1-3, 4.07 ERA) faces the Nats for the first time. He lost three consecutive decisions and gave up seven runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Giants on August 24 during his last start. No Nationals have ever beaten Megill. WASHINGTON NATIONALS at NEW YORK METS

True: Citi field

Game time: 13:10 EDT

TV: MASN

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Weather: Partly cloudy, 79 degrees, wind 9 mph to left field NATIONAL

CF Lane Thomas

SS Alcides Escobar

RF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

LF Yadiel Hernandez

3B Carter Kieboom

2B Luis Garca

C Three Barrier

RHP Erick Fedde METS

3B Jonathan Villar

CF Brandon Nimmo

SS Francisco East

1B Pete Alonso

RF Michael Conforto

2B Javier Bezo

LF Kevin Pillar

C Patrick Mazeika

RHP Tylor Megil

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masnsports.com/nationals-pastime/2021/08/game-129-nats-at-mets.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

