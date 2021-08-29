Pakistan cricket team should have one head coach: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has expressed his views on the future head coach of the Pakistani cricket team. According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for a foreign head coach to replace Misbah-Ul-Haq, the side’s current head coach. PCB was looking for former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower for the role, but he turned down the offer. Flower said he is not ready to coach an international team at the moment and is looking to make appearances with domestic T20 teams.

In the meantime, Abdur Razzaq has said Pakistan should have the same head coach in different formats of the game, and there should be assistants and support staff who are specialists in specific formats to help the players.

Everyone has their own ideas and I, as a PCB employee, feel that all the changes they have made are having a positive effect on Pakistani cricket and the national side is doing well. I think the Head Coach should be the same in all formats, but you can have assistants and other support staff who are specialists in a specific format that help players. Having separate Head Coaches will only make players uncomfortable, said Abdul Razzaq as quoted by Pakpassion.net.

One head coach is the right way forward: Abdur Razzaq

He went on to say that having one head coach for different formats is the right way forward. Razzaq said having one coach will allow players to better interact with him, while having more than one coach could adversely affect the players.

One Head Coach is the right way forward and is the case all over the world simply because players have a good rapport with their coaches and changing them for any size will have the opposite effect. Only if a player has the right level of comfort with his coach can he perform well and having different coaches for different sizes doesn’t help, concluded Abdul Razzaq.

Misbah-Ul-Haq will remain the coach of the national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

