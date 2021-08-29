Sports
Experiencing Texas football beyond the wildest expectations
In more than 40 years as a sportswriter, I’ve covered the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, an NBA Championship, the World Series, the Breeders Cup, the Little League World Series, and countless high school championships.
What was still on the bucket list was witnessing a high school football game in Texas. It became an ambition after reading Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream, the beautiful book written by HG Bissinger in 1990.
So my two-day, two-night trip to Dallas this past weekend, in search of the ultimate Texas high school football experience, came with high expectations.
Sean Salisbury, a former USC quarterback who is now a talk radio host in Houston, said, “I love soccer in California. Texas is just different. In California, high school football is a way of life. In Texas, high school football is life.
Here are my observations:
Texas barbecue is insane. Pecan Lodges brisket melts in your mouth and is so delicious you want to scream, unbelievable.
When they say everything is bigger in Texas, they’re not beautifying. There are gigantic state flags, gigantic brass bands, gigantic drill teams, gigantic stadiums, gigantic food portions and gigantic water towers.
Nothing was more memorable than turning off US 75 North 40 miles from Dallas and seeing the outline of Allen Highs Football Stadium, a $62 million football stadium. The closer you get, the more amazing it gets.
It seats 22,500. 1,000 seats are reserved for the school band and drill team. About 8,500 subscriptions are sold. More than 1,000 students in grades seven through 12 in Allen play soccer. The video scoreboard is so big that you can show Netflix movies every night.
Fans who come here love it, says facility director Steve Hanner. It’s part of our culture. A city, a high school.
Home of the Dallas Cowboys and high school football championships, AT&T Stadium is huge and packed with more flat screen TVs than the largest sports bar. The PA system is as loud as a rock concert. The dining options are as numerous as those in a Las Vegas mall. The pitch and atmosphere give teen participants an unparalleled professional experience. When a fan is shown on the giant video screen, it’s like a surprise birthday present that they won’t soon forget.
For a visitor driving on the highway, a cell phone and the Waze app is a must. The car rental company charged $12.99 per day for a toll road pass. I live in California and am not used to toll roads, but I wasn’t sure whether to accept the charge or not. Never used a turnpike but happy to contribute to Texas highway system.
If you want to put a smile on a lineman’s face, tell him there’s beef ribs for dinner. Santa Ana Mater Dei center BJ Tolo said he ate 10 ribs at a Thursday night dinner. Even the smaller defensive ridges were impressed. The barbecue was great, said cornerback Joshua Hunter.
Texas fans are so passionate and confident about their state superiority in high school football that they had no idea what was in store for them when Mater Dei showed up at Duncanville High. Mater Dei was faster, stronger and more athletic from start to finish in a 45-3 win on Friday night. Home fans stood in a line that stretched around the school for 45 minutes after kick-off, trying to enter a stadium that could hold nearly 11,000. Their passion and loyalty are undisputed.
The most shocking scene was Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson in shorts. He usually wears a shirt, dress pants and a tie. Apparently, the 90-degree temperature and humidity caused a change in the game plans. Too hot for this old man, he said.
After Mater Deis’s win, Salisbury sent a direct message that added him to his thoughts on Texas football. While the stadiums in Texas may be bigger and the passion for football is off the charts, I still believe and will always believe that Californian football talent doesn’t get left behind. California can beat anyone.
Bellflower St. John Bosco has plans to play in Texas on August 26, 2022. Is it too early to make a reservation at Pecan Lodge for brisket?
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2021-08-29/mater-dei-texas-football-exceeds-expectations
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]