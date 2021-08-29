Experiencing Texas football beyond the wildest expectations

In more than 40 years as a sportswriter, I’ve covered the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, an NBA Championship, the World Series, the Breeders Cup, the Little League World Series, and countless high school championships.

What was still on the bucket list was witnessing a high school football game in Texas. It became an ambition after reading Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream, the beautiful book written by HG Bissinger in 1990.

So my two-day, two-night trip to Dallas this past weekend, in search of the ultimate Texas high school football experience, came with high expectations.

Sean Salisbury, a former USC quarterback who is now a talk radio host in Houston, said, “I love soccer in California. Texas is just different. In California, high school football is a way of life. In Texas, high school football is life.

Here are my observations:

Texas barbecue is insane. Pecan Lodges brisket melts in your mouth and is so delicious you want to scream, unbelievable.

Brisket, ribs, and mac and cheese at Pecan Lodge in Dallas. (Eric Sondheimer/Los Angeles Times)

When they say everything is bigger in Texas, they’re not beautifying. There are gigantic state flags, gigantic brass bands, gigantic drill teams, gigantic stadiums, gigantic food portions and gigantic water towers.

Nothing was more memorable than turning off US 75 North 40 miles from Dallas and seeing the outline of Allen Highs Football Stadium, a $62 million football stadium. The closer you get, the more amazing it gets.

Allen High Schools $62 million stadium opened in 2012 in Texas. (Eric Sondheimer/Los Angeles Times)

It seats 22,500. 1,000 seats are reserved for the school band and drill team. About 8,500 subscriptions are sold. More than 1,000 students in grades seven through 12 in Allen play soccer. The video scoreboard is so big that you can show Netflix movies every night.

Fans who come here love it, says facility director Steve Hanner. It’s part of our culture. A city, a high school.

Home of the Dallas Cowboys and high school football championships, AT&T Stadium is huge and packed with more flat screen TVs than the largest sports bar. The PA system is as loud as a rock concert. The dining options are as numerous as those in a Las Vegas mall. The pitch and atmosphere give teen participants an unparalleled professional experience. When a fan is shown on the giant video screen, it’s like a surprise birthday present that they won’t soon forget.

AT&T Stadium hosted a Texas high school soccer game on Thursday. (Eric Sondheimer/Los Angeles Times)

For a visitor driving on the highway, a cell phone and the Waze app is a must. The car rental company charged $12.99 per day for a toll road pass. I live in California and am not used to toll roads, but I wasn’t sure whether to accept the charge or not. Never used a turnpike but happy to contribute to Texas highway system.

If you want to put a smile on a lineman’s face, tell him there’s beef ribs for dinner. Santa Ana Mater Dei center BJ Tolo said he ate 10 ribs at a Thursday night dinner. Even the smaller defensive ridges were impressed. The barbecue was great, said cornerback Joshua Hunter.

Texas fans are so passionate and confident about their state superiority in high school football that they had no idea what was in store for them when Mater Dei showed up at Duncanville High. Mater Dei was faster, stronger and more athletic from start to finish in a 45-3 win on Friday night. Home fans stood in a line that stretched around the school for 45 minutes after kick-off, trying to enter a stadium that could hold nearly 11,000. Their passion and loyalty are undisputed.

Mater Dei wide receiver Jack Ressler in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against Duncanville, whose 11,000-seat Panther Stadium contains huge video boards (background). (Jerome Miron/For The Times)

A view of the Texas flag as Mater Dei plays Duncanville High at the 11,000-seat Panther Stadium. (Jerome Miron/For The Times)

The most shocking scene was Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson in shorts. He usually wears a shirt, dress pants and a tie. Apparently, the 90-degree temperature and humidity caused a change in the game plans. Too hot for this old man, he said.

After Mater Deis’s win, Salisbury sent a direct message that added him to his thoughts on Texas football. While the stadiums in Texas may be bigger and the passion for football is off the charts, I still believe and will always believe that Californian football talent doesn’t get left behind. California can beat anyone.

Bellflower St. John Bosco has plans to play in Texas on August 26, 2022. Is it too early to make a reservation at Pecan Lodge for brisket?