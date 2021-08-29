Cleveland.com Field Hockey Preview: The Areas Ranking 10 Teams for the 2021 Season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland area hockey teams are known to provide great competition when it comes time to win a title. The last time a Northeast Ohio team failed to make the state finals was 2017.

Last season, Hawken and Shaker Heights both went into playoffs, while the Orange and Laurel struggled to find their way.

Only one team can make it to the state finals and Hudson points the way to Columbus. The Explorers finished the 2020 season as second in the state, district champions and NEOFHL champions. Head coach Louise Knox has been named hockey coach of the year for the 2020-21 season.

1. Hudson

Last year: 17-4 (0.81 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: The Explorers have reigned as a state force for the past four seasons with three state finals four appearances. In 2020, they finished 12-1 in the league, with one loss to Shaker Heights. Hudson is the reigning champion of the conference and went on a four game playoff run, with three shutouts. But in the final, Hudson dropped a 3-0 decision to Columbus Bishop Watterson. It was Hudson’s second title game loss in three years.

Overall, Hudson has three state titles (1984, 1986 and 1996) and has played in 13 title games. The Explorers graduated team leader and USA Today Ohio Hockey Player of the Year Hanna Killeen, who is now at Ohio State. Their eyes are on a return to the championship.

2. Hawken

Last year: 12-4 (0.75 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: The Hawks started their first half of the season 6-1, which included a five-game winning streak before suffering a 1-0 loss in overtime against Shaker. They finished second in their class, behind only Hudson, and were OHSAA’s fourth seed in the Northeast. Their 12-4 finish marks their fifth season with only four defeats. Hawken looks set to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

3. Shaker Heights

Last year: 9-3-0 (0.75 win percentage)

Why they are ranked here: While the Raiders went unbeaten in their conference last season, they dropped games for both No. 1 Hudson and No. 2 Hawken. Their season ended with a 4-3 second-round loss to Hawken. In 2019, the Raiders appeared in the state championship, but fell 1-0 to Columbus Academy. Their 2021-22 squad is led by a group of sophomores after sending one of the team’s best midfielders in Indiana Maggie Carter. Shaker Heights has two state title banners (1991, 2014).

4. Magnificent

Last year: 14-5 (0.73 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: The Blue Streaks were two goals away from the top of Hudson in the Northeast state qualifier last fall. The preseason was cause for optimism with a 3-1 record in scrimmages vs. Hudson, Hathaway Brown and Shaker. Last season, they finished second in the district — their first district championship in school history.

5. Walsh Jesuit

Last year: N/A

Why they are ranked here: The Warriors are looking to get at least as far as the 2020 season, when they took their first ever playoff win after beating Stow 2-1. Coach Flannery Marley is in her fifth season with Walsh.

6. Hathaway Brown

Last year: 6-9-2 (0.35 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: The Blazers have two state championship flags and a second place finish. They look set to get back on track in 2021 after being knocked out of the playoffs 9-0 by Hudson. The team will be led by captains Brooklyn Napolitano and Helen Breen.

7. Stock up the Munroe Falls

Last year: 3-8 (0.27 win rate)

Why they’re ranked here: The Bulldogs have been through lost seasons in a row and are determined to turn things around. An important test comes in week 3, when they host Hudson on September 9.

8. Laurel

Last year: 3-9-1 (0.23 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: Laurel had a tough season last year, losing at one point four times in a row. The Gators found momentum in the playoff season with a 3-0 victory over the Orange, but were beaten 11-0 by Hudson in the second round. Their win against the Lions shows a good sign of progress that can be put to use this season.

9. Western Reserve Academy

Last year: DNP

Why they are ranked here: The Pioneers had a no-contest season due to COVID-19. The last time they took the field was October 2019, a 5-1 loss to Hudson. In the 2019-20 season, their last record was 1-4-3.

10. Orange

Last year: 0-8 (0.0 win rate)

Why they are ranked here: The Lions went winless for the second year in a row last season. In their eight games last season, only one goal was scored in an 8-1 defeat to Walsh Jesuit.