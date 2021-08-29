My focus on mental work has paid off, says Paralympic TT silver medalist Bhavina Patel

Seconds after losing the women’s singles table tennis class 4 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, Bhavina Patel was beaming. The Indian had lost to the number 1 Chinese Zhou Ying, now a six-time Paralympic champion, 3-0 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11), but had won historic silver. Patel greeted that medal with a kiss, let alone the mask on the podium. It hasn’t been out of my sight since then, Patel said.

It was the first medal won by an Indian at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the first by an Indian rower and only the second by an Indian woman at a Paralympic Games. The world No. 12 hit over her weight, losing only to Zhou in her first match and final, beating four senior players, including Serbian defending champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic.

Speaking to HT, the 34-year-old from Gujarat, who has been in a wheelchair since her first year after suffering from polio, talks about the great show in Tokyo and how table tennis has become an integral part of her life.

Before coming to Tokyo, did you expect to win silver and share the podium with the Chinese rowers?

I fully expected this. I came here with the mentality to give 100 percent in every game, regardless of the opponent or her country.

You defeated four higher-ranked players on your way to the final. What do you base your performance on?

Hard work, more than anything. I’ve only been focused on this for a long time. I visualized myself being here. Then came the skill part, which my coach (Lalan Doshi) and I worked tirelessly on without getting into technicalities or different tactics against different players. All of this has resulted in the kind of performance I put on here.

Your coach believes that determination and self-confidence are automatically processed in you. Where is it from?

Much of it comes from my focus on mental work. I meditate a lot, do a lot of yoga. It’s a big part of my workout routine, and that goes a long way because I’m usually in a positive frame of mind.

You moved from your home in Vadnagar to the Blind Peoples Association in Ahmedabad after school. How important was that decision?

It was one of the largest and the most important. I almost had to start a new life, which led me to my journey into table tennis. It has only grown from there. Table tennis is my oxygen, it lets me breathe. I can’t imagine my life without table tennis. If I don’t even play table tennis for a day, I don’t like the taste of my food, I don’t sleep well, I feel like a whole day is wasted. This is how I feel now without the sport.

You first played TT in the association for your free time. When did you start to believe you could compete professionally?

It was around 2004-05 that I first played table tennis in BPA. I watched my friends play and I also got the urge to play. It was just for fun, that’s all. That became a passion within a few years. That passion brought me here today.

You missed the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games (Patel was ranked No. 13 in the world and the top 12 qualified). How did you overcome that disappointment?

I have a philosophy I never look back, whatever it may be. Whatever happens, it has a reason. I always want to look ahead.

So, how much change do you think this medal will bring for you?

A huge change, not only in my table tennis career, but in general. I’m already starting to see the change. I have never spoken to so many people after a tournament. That shows how great this is for me.

What’s your next goal?

Next year’s Asian Para Games. There is no time to rest or sit back on this feat. The whole process starts again for me after I come back. My daily training routine, my hours of hard work to further improve my game, it all starts again right away.

But you can afford to celebrate a little

Maybe for a week; not more than that.