Ben Ravens Detroit Lions Finals 53-Man Roster Projection

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions tie the knot on another winless preseason, taking a long look at several players on the roster bubble in the process. They have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their roster from 80 to 53 players, with 16 players for the practice squad.

Let’s go through a final grid projection to get ready:

quarterbacks (3)

In: Jared Goff, David Blough, Tim Boyle

From: No

Breaking down: All eyes are on Tim Boyles’ standings this week, with Lions coach Dan Campbell doing little to spark optimism by saying the quarterback could be a little out. It was likely that the Lions would keep all three to open the season, but the injury of the free agent signing keeps that all but locked. Boyle looked sharp in the final despite the thumb injury, even playing the series after taking the punch that hurt him. He finished seven of nine passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Blough had outplayed Boyle all preseason, but struggled when he saw his most extended action in a minute. He came in at the end of the first quarter and finished 13th out of 21, passing 117 yards and one interception. Boyles injury and the ongoing unknowns of the COVID era make it an easy choice to keep three quarterbacks in the game’s most premium position.

Running back (5)

In: DAndre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Jason Cabinda (FB), Godwin Igwebuike

From: Dedrick Mills, Craig Reynolds

Breaking down: This one was tough, with Godwin Igwebuike’s strong push and Dan Campbell’s praise, making him the hardest player to leave the initial roster of 53 men. His achievement and development trajectory is too much to ignore, with the feel-good story it made after he switched to running back out of safety in the weeks before camp. He showed an ability to play, with his second attempt on the goal line to score against the Colts. That’s the kind of running coaches who rewind and rewatch, with Igwebbuike looking like a veteran.

Give all the props in the world to Craig Reynolds and Dedrick Mills to make this difficult. Both names are ideal candidates for internal practice squads, with Reynolds — aka Netflix — emerging strongly in his short time with the team. Reynolds showed serious promise, moving the chains on nearly half of his preseason contacts. Not too shabby for someone who was added to the roster about 24 hours before the first exhibition.

Jermar Jefferson has remained RB3 and is doing his best to fend off the rising names in the backfield. The seventh-round rookie had a team-high 11 carry for 43 yards against Indy, breaking a handful of tackles and jump over another. His skill through the hole was hard to miss, despite the rookie trying to do too much at times, with coaches working to fine-tune that, not to mention his raw pass-protection skills.

Wide receivers (5)

In: Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy

From: Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, Geronimo Allison, Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley

Breaking down: Tom Kennedy makes it, with free agent Breshad Perriman joining after a slow start to camp and a disappointing preseason finish. Perriman, with all eyes on him, dropped two steps in the practice final and didn’t look like a receiver who belongs on the field in Week 1. Kennedy led all Lions receivers through the first two preseason games with eight catches before seeing no target on limited shots in the final. The former lacrosse pro has spent most of the past two years on the Detroit practice squad, so this is quite an increase from where he was when he signed.

Nowhere else for surprises. Quintez Cephus had to show something to cement his place, and he did in the final. He ran a sharp, fast route into the red zone to open up for the touchdown, with the sophomore year receiver trying to maintain momentum.

Tight ends (2)

In: TJ Hockenson, Darren Fells

From: Alize Mack, Brock Wright

Breaking down: You can’t have Alize Mack blocked in the regular season, and Brock Wright, despite some great moments in special teams, hasn’t done enough to take that spot away from anyone. Jason Cabinda offers flexibility from the backfield, with Campbell hinting that he could use the fullback on the line in certain spots if needed. Wright and Mack are two candidates for the practice team, with a little more time needed to season.

Offensive line (9)

In: C Frank Ragnow, LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, RT Penei Sewell, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL Tyrell Crosby, C/G Evan Brown, OL Matt Nelson, G Tommy Kraemer

From: t Dan Skipper, G Logan Stenberg, T Darrin Paulo, G Evan Heim

Breaking down: Late injuries to Dan Skipper and Logan Stenberg clear the way for Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer. Skipper was driven off the field in the preseason final, with Stenberg being rolled up by a defender in the same game. Those are two injuries worth tracking, but otherwise this was an easy projection. Tommy Kraemer started and got some praise from Campbell for his work, with the former Notre Dame sneaking in at the last minute. Evan Brown has handled the duties of the second team. Tyrell Crosby came back into action against Indy, didn’t look good in the process, but was back on the field anyway. He offers the Lions some reliable veteran depth from the bench on tackle and guard.

Defense line (6)

In: DL Michael Brockers, DT Alim McNeill, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Kevin Strong, DT Nick Williams, DL DaShawn Hand

Suspended: DT Jason Cornell

From: DT Bruce Hector, DT John Penisini, DT Miles Brown, DT Michael Barnett

Breaking down: Bruce Hector clenched in the preseason but fell short in battle with Kevin Strong for that final roster spot in the defensive trenches in these eyes. Strong had a sack in the finals and should have had two as he regularly burst through the line and blew up plays. His arrow continues to point upwards. There remains a chance that the team will roll over Nick Williams with Hector, but it’s hard to imagine the veteran being unleashed for the season.

John Penisini, who started in double digits last year as a rookie in the sixth round, was unable to recover from his injured start to the camp. He didn’t play much in the preseason finale, something worth watching, but it would be hard to defend against Strong or even Hector based on performance. The wildcard of this group is DaShawn Hands status, with Campbell labeling his groin injury as worse than initially thought. They don’t need crowded space with nose tackles, so position versatility will come into play for those last spots.

Linebackers (10)

In: EDGE Trey Flowers, EDGE Romeo Okwara, EDGE Austin Bryant, EDGE Julian Okwara, EDGE Charles Harris, LB Jamie Collins, LB Alex Anzalone, LB Derrick Barnes, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Anthony Pittman

From: LB Jahlani Tavai, LB Tavante Beckett

Breaking down: It was harder to keep Jahlani Tavai off this roster than previously thought, as there wasn’t much depth in the linebacker space. Anthony Pittman leading the defense and special teams in snaps against the Colts means something, and the former Wayne State luminary continued to look more comfortable than his counterpart. Tavai has done nothing to instill optimism from the outside in his ability to turn the corner from a second round failure to a competent NFL linebacker. The missed tackles and bloated coverage issues didn’t go anywhere, and while the team was able to give him some slack as it got used to the new schedule and frame, it’s hard to see that happening.

Charles Harris makes the cut, with his $1.75 million guaranteed and improved play along the way, keeping him on the roster despite Austin Bryant staying as well. The Lions are expected to attack a lot more this season, and with the injury history of Bryant and the younger Okwara, keeping Harris close isn’t the worst idea.

secondary (10)

In: CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Jeff Okudah, CB AJ Parker, CB Ifetu Melifonwu, CB Mike Ford, CB Corn Elder, S Tracy Walker, S Will Harris, S Dean Marlowe, S CJ Moore

From: CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S/CB Bobby Price, CB Jerry Jacobs, S Jalen Elliott, S Alijah Holder

Breaking down: If you had told me two weeks ago that Nickell Robey-Coleman would be on this roster, I wouldn’t have believed it, but then AJ Parker happened. The Kansas State undrafted cornerback has been the ball everywhere, with performance-surpassing experience and familiarity here. Robey-Coleman was a late addition to the camp, pushing Mike Ford out in the process. Ford has played inside and out on this new defense and offers strong versatility in special teams. Corn Elder, on the other hand? He finally showed, making an impressive interception in the final while clearing another pass. That’s enough to win the back nickelback job.

CJ Moore’s ability in special teams is enough to contain the slightly rising Jalen Elliott. It was closer than expected, but Moore gets the first crack, with Elliott being one of the ideal internal candidates for the practice squad. Bobby Price was another name that made this difficult, with his recent move to cornerback and continued presence on special teams keeping him in the mix. The impressive athlete is one of the most likely names to land on Detroit’s practice squad.

Specialists (3)

In: K Randy Bullock, P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly

From: K Zane Gonzalez

Breaking down: No surprises here, well, except for the ones the Lions have already got rid of. Despite Zane Gonzalez getting all the kicks in the final preseason game, Randy Bullock was the odd-on favorite throughout the camp. Gonzalez hadn’t received many live replays at the time, so consider that one last look at the kicker. Bullock wasn’t great in any way, with his seat a few regular season misses away from getting warm.