Sam Curran is a bit bit-and-piece for test cricket Shane Warne suggests changes for the fourth test





Sam Curran Royal Couple Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has suggested some changes to England’s side for the fourth Test match India. England won the Leeds Test match by an innings and 76 runs and have tied the series of five games 1-1. Shane Warne stated that he does not see Sam Curran play next game. The all-rounder was England’s best player during the 2018 Indias tour of England. However, he has struggled with both the bat and the ball so far in this series. Curran scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 and took just three wickets in three tests. Speaking to Sky Sports, Warne said Sam Curran is a bit of a bit-and-piece for Test cricket. He wants England to either go for Mark Wood, if he is fit or a spinner. I don’t think Curran is playing (in the next Test). As the fourth sailor to hit number 8 he hasn’t scored a hundred or taken a five, I don’t see what he’s on the team for. He’s a good cricketer, but a bit of bits and pieces for Test cricket. I’d like to see something more specific, whether that’s Wood or a spinner if it’s going to spin. Maybe a Leach or a Parkinson’s, said Shane Warne. I’d have Zak Crawley open and Dawid Malan at three: Shane Warne Shane Warne was all credit to Dawid Malan, who scored 70 runs in the test match in Leeds. Warne also believes that Zak Cawley should open the innings in the next game. Zak Crawley played the first test, after which Haseeb Hameed replaced him in the XI. Shane Warne said: (Dawid) Malan is an experienced player with talent but above all a hunger. He said he never gave up hope and still had a passion for Test cricket and I thought he went there and did a great job. The side just looks better with Malan at number 3, although I wish Zak Crawley would open the battle as I think he is a talented player who has a lot to offer. He opens and Malan at number 3 and that batting position suddenly looks very good. Shane Warne praised England’s bowling attack for their relentless approach. He stated that it was not a bad at bat from India, but a great performance from England. Story continues England was just ruthless. If they overpitched or bowled a little wide, they were back on the next ball, chasing in packs. Anderson and Robinson were as good as the ball talking and they were challenging techniques. I don’t think it was a bad blow. Sometimes we’re too quick to criticize a batting side when they fall over and in this case I think we’ve done England right, Shane Warne concluded. Download the latest update on IPL 2021, England vs India 2021, and others cricket news. Like us on facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for more such updates. The mail NL vs IND 2021: Sam Curran is a bit bit-and-piece for test cricket Shane Warne proposes changes for fourth test appeared first on Cricfit.

