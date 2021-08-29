5 bold predictions for the 2021 Nittany Lions season





Penn State Football kicks off the 2021 regular season against Wisconsin in less than a week, meaning it’s time for some bold predictions for the Nittany Lions campaign After last season, some Penn State Football fans would argue that predicting a 9-3 campaign would be considered audacious, but if you look at this team under a metaphorical microscope, that may not be the case. This Penn State Football team has a lot of talent to break records, win trophies and win many football games. Here are five bold predictions for Penn State Football’s 2021 season, with the Wisconsin opener less than a week away: #5 – Penn State Football Has Two Running Backs Eclipse 500 Yards It’s no secret that Penn State Football has a deep and talented running back room this season. The Nittany Lions will definitely use a “by commission” approach, mainly rotating between three to four backs. Penn State Football has not had two running backs each breaking the 500-meter mark in the same season since the 2014 season with Akeel Lynch and Bill Belton. Even the two seasons with both Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders on the roster it didn’t happen, especially since Barkley was the feature that saw the most carries. This season, I fully expect Noah Cain and Keyvon Lee (who I expect to be the first two backs) will be able to achieve that feat. In 2019, Cain rushed for 443 yards, despite hitting only double figures in three games that season. Last season, Lee rushed for 438 yards and didn’t see a ton of carries until the last four games of the season. Both seasons have been every man’s true freshman campaign and they will have a better offensive line this season than in either of those two seasons. Do Devyn Ford, John Lovett and Caziah Holmes also have the potential to possibly surpass 500 yards in one season if they get enough raptures? Yeah, but there aren’t that many carries to go around, and I expect Noah Cain and Keyvon Lee to get the majority of the carries this season. If Cain and Lee each get at least 95-100 carriers this season, they will both finish north of 500 rushing yards for the 2021 campaign.

