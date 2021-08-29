It’s Super Saturday, because our GB Para Table Tennis players shine in Tokyo!





PAUL KARABARDAK AND TOM MATTHEWS BOTH CLAIM BRONZE It’s a holiday for our Welsh players with both Paul Karabardak and Tom Matthews contributing to the Paralympics GB Medal. Men’s singles class 1 In the semifinals, Tom Matthews faced World Champion Hyeon Uk Kim and it was the Korean who won the first game 11-7. The Welshman responded with a gamepoint at 10-9, but a service foul enabled Kim to equalize and he went on to win the game 12-10. Matthews showed real determination to come back from 9-5 to 9-9 in the third, but Kim went on to win the game 11-9 and win the game 3-0. Despite the defeat, the result still means a cheering Matthews has won bronze at his first-ever Paralympic Games. Men’s singles class 6 There is no doubt that Paul Karabardak’s victory in the quarter-finals took its toll, emotionally and physically, ultimately beating the world’s bronze medalist Hong Kyu Park of Korea in a nail-biting match to advance to the semi-finals. However, his next opponent Ian Seidenfeld (son of Mitchell Seidenfeld, Men’s Class 8 Paralympic Champion in 1992) was in excellent form to claim the match 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6). It is a fantastic achievement from Karabardak as he has never won a Paralympic medal despite claiming World and European medals during an international career that has spanned 20 years. Men’s singles class 9 Josh Stacey advanced to the quarter finals but it was the experience of the world silver medalist Iurii Nozdrunov of Russia that proved to be the deciding factor and he claimed the win but Stacey looked impressive the whole time at what the 21-year-old’s first ever Paralympic Games. Rhian Pearce, CEO Table Tennis Wales said: Everyone at TTW is so proud of the achievements of all our players so far in Tokyo. It was an incredible Paralympic debut for both Tom and Josh, while what a fantastic achievement for Paul at 4e Paralympic Games. Josh Morgan, National Coach added: The success is a testament to all of our players because we know how hard they have trained leading up to the Paralympics, which proves how committed and determined they are. They are all an asset to the GB Para Table Tennis team. With the team event starting on Monday (30e August) Paul and Josh along with their teammates have every chance to add to the Paralympics GB Team medals and personal medals, so everyone at TTW wishes them all the best for continued success in Tokyo!

