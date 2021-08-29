The other half-point races of Formula 1





The rain-ravaged Belgian Grand Prix, won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was the shortest race in Formula 1 and only the sixth since the championship began in 1950 and ended with the award of half points. The race was called off after a minimum of two laps behind the safety car allowed points to be scored. Following are details on the other five half-point races: MALAYSIA 2009 Briton Jenson Button won a chaotic Malaysian Grand Prix for his second win in two races for Brawn GP. The race was halted behind the safety car after 32 of the 56 scheduled laps due to heavy rain. AUSTRALIA 1991 The season-closing race in Adelaide was won by Brazilian Ayrton Senna after he stopped on the 14th of 81 laps due to heavy rain. Italian Gianni Morbidelli finished the year with just half a point and had to wait until 1994 to score a whole point. MONACO 1984 Ayrton Senna looked poised for first place in Monaco in 1984 before the race was red-flagged. Mike Powell/Getty Images The race was canceled on the 31st of 77 laps due to rain. The French great Alain Prost was the winner. He lost the title that year by half a point to Austria’s Niki Lauda, ​​despite having won more races. AUSTRIA 1975 Stopped on the 29th of 54 laps at the Oesterreichring due to rain. The late Italian Vittorio Brambilla took the only win of his Formula 1 career and was so excited he smashed the hurdles after conquering the checkered flag. SPAIN 1975 The race at the Montjuich circuit in Barcelona was halted after 29 of the 75 laps when German Rolf Stommelen’s Lola crashed into the crowd, killing five spectators. Italy’s Lella Lombardi finished sixth and became the first female driver to score – although no woman has yet scored a full point.

