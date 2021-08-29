Indian women’s cricket team likely to be banned from training during Australia quarantine





The route change will be announced by Cricket Australia shortly and is subject to Queensland Government approval as all matches will be played in the state.



The Indian women’s cricket team set off on Sunday for a full-fledged tour of Australia, but new COVID-19-related restrictions Down Under means the players must now complete a 14-day hard quarantine upon arrival in Brisbane. The BCCI previously hoped the players would be able to train after a week of harsh quarantine, but now the players are likely to be locked up in their hotel rooms for 14 days. “Training clearance is highly unlikely after the first week in the current scenario. There could be further changes to the itinerary. Hard quarantine will be extremely tough on the players, but it is what it is,” a BCCI official said. One player who tried to look at things from a positive perspective said: “It will be very difficult, but at least after that we can play.” The squad, which trained here last week, was due to fly to Sydney and the other playing locations were Perth and Melbourne, but the locations have also changed due to increasing cases. The route change will be announced by Cricket Australia shortly and is subject to Queensland Government approval as all matches will be played in the state. The series, consisting of three ODIs, a day-night test and three T20s, is expected to start two days later instead of September 19. The new locations are Mackay and Carrara. The 22-man team will reach Brisbane on Monday via Dubai. The team will play its first-ever pink ball game and that is seen as the biggest challenge of the tour. Even during practice here, preparations focused on white-ball cricket and it remains to be seen if the team will get an exhibition game before the series opener.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-womens-cricket-team-unlikely-to-get-training-permission-during-quarantine-in-australia/article36165291.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos