High school football returns, full of mysteries after a year-long hiatus

The 2021 Maine high school football season kicks off this week with great unknowns. Without tackle football during the 2020-21 school year, the normal progress of undergrads gaining experience is disrupted.

Who are the best players from other teams? Does my team have enough linemen? Are the quarterbacks ready for varsity play? Do we remember tackling and blocking after playing 7v7 flag games last fall?

But there is one fact that makes players, coaches and fans stop and smile: football is back.

“Rank us first, rank us last, I don’t give a damn, let’s just go play football with pads and watch the kids have fun,” said Freeport coach Paul St. Pierre. “That’s what it’s about, just going out and playing and having fun.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is only a reminder of what was lost in 2020-21, when Maine was one of four states not to have a football season. Several teams have already had to quarantine players this summer, wreaking havoc on preseason plans and causing potential scrimmage opponents to look for alternatives.

“The sense of urgency is there, knowing you’re going to have this opportunity, but you don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Thornton Coach Kevin Kezal. “The virus is still there, so cherish every day you have, and I think kids have done that until now.”

WHO ARE THE TOP PLAYERS?

Coaches admit that they don’t really know much about their opponents until they see the film. Last year without a season, relatively few players have varsity experience. Even those who did play in 2019 are now two years older, probably much stronger and may be playing in a different position.

“I don’t know what anyone else has,” said Wells Coach Tim Roche. “A lot of these guys who are going to play were freshmen or junior players. I mean I have no respect for anyone, but I don’t know who was on Fryeburg’s JV team two years ago. If we had a season last year I would have understood that Leavitt was full. This year I don’t know. I don’t know who York is as a team, even though they are on the right track.”

Right now, coaches are still trying to decipher what they have in their own programs.

They feel like they have two freshmen classes this year and the current sophomores. The installation of plays and schemes has slowed down. No one had tackled or executed a full-force block in nearly two years.

Coaches had to slow down in pre-season preparation to ensure the basics were understood before installing the full playbook.

“You basically have two freshman classes now that you’re trying to work with that have never played for you, while at the same time you’re trying to get juniors and seniors back into football shape,” Roche said. “I definitely slowed it down this year. After two workouts I realized I needed to slow down. It’s not difficult. It’s just different.”

Oxford Hills coach Mark Soehren agreed.

“We don’t quite understand our assignments either,” he said. “And there’s always some kids that you look at, and you know if they’d had the time to develop last year, they’d be absolutely ready to play varsity football, but now that kid might have half season to get up to speed.”

AND THE LINEMS?

One of the biggest consequences of playing flag-only football in 2020 is that, by its very nature, the game left out the big guys, especially the offensive linemen. And in eleven-man football, the often anonymous linemen are the selfless and integral engine of a team.

“There is so much unknown, especially in line, because no one played last year,” said Scarborough Coach Packy Malia. “There aren’t many (teams) that stood out on the offensive line two years ago (sophomores).

Teams tried to varying degrees to keep their linemen engaged, training and part of the team, but it was more about conditioning than football.

“Here we are 21, 22 months after our last game and they’re finally putting pads and helmets back on, and we’re trying to simulate that physicality and invariably we’re falling behind,” said Portland Coach Jason McLeod. “And if you make a mistake in the attacking line, it is reinforced. Everyone knows about it.”

Several coaches noted that a number of players who were part of the program have not returned this year. While exhaustion has always been a part of high school football, the inactivity and isolation caused by the pandemic was a factor.

“We need to get the linemen out. I had a lot of opt-out of 7-to-7 and they never came back,” said Freeport’s St. Pierre.

“I’d like to think that if we had a season (2020 season) we wouldn’t have lost a couple of kids we were counting on,” said Alex Rotsko, coach at Class B power Marshwood. Rotsko said the Hawks lost some players to prepare for schools, and others got jobs.

“And then there are some who sit around the house and do nothing.”

Oxford Hills’ Soehren has a strong upper class squad, but looking at his smaller second class, he doesn’t see many big boys. When the school day became largely remote and football had no place for them, “they were more involved in school, not just sports. They need that daily contact. And some just disappeared. The craftsmen are back. It’s a lineman’s problem.”

QUARTERBACKS ARE BEST PREPARED

Most coaches seem oddly confident in how well their quarterbacks will play, even if their starter has never played a varsity game. That’s partly due to the number of reps they had in 7-on-7, and the work the players put in themselves.

“A little bit of it is the 7-on-7 work, and I think if there’s one area where football players can seek offensive work on their own, it’s quarterbacks,” said Kevin Cooper, pointing to the local Red Zone Academy run by Cape Elizabeth Coach Sean Green as an example. “Quarterbacks look everywhere for instructions. They are better prepared to function in a crime today than they were 10-15 years ago.”

Also, today’s high school quarterbacks must necessarily learn how to process information from video study. So when the pandemic turned practices into mostly virtual activities, the young QBs were more adept at absorbing playbook and schedule information than many of their teammates.

“Quarterbacks need to learn more. Can they learn more virtually? Absolutely. They can process more football information,” Cooper said.

A surprising number of teams have a returning quarterback, such as Jake Beninati at Sanford.

Beninati was forced into the starting line-up midway through his second season due to injury, then faced further challenges as more injuries and disciplinary issues eliminated several other key players. Now he’s a solid six feet tall, 180 pounds, with a strong, accurate arm.

“He had some really good moments as a 10th grade kid thrown into the wolves, and his nearly two-year hiatus has kept him going, growing, getting stronger,” said Sanford coach Mike Fallon. “He loves being a quarterback and he has sought out many training camps that have clearly helped improve his skills.”

IT MAY BE SLAPPY AT FIRST BUT THAT’S OK

At its core, football is a collision sport that means you can put the guy with the ball on the ground or hold it upright.

“Kids need to learn how to tackle, block and run to football again,” says Cape Elizabeth’s Green. “I think we’re going to see some sloppy football to begin with, similar to the preseason and the first few weeks of every year in the NFL. “The other thing is that these kids need to relearn how football feels, in-game, (and) recover post-game and take care of their bodies.”

Roche said he thinks fans will be okay with seeing a few missed tackles, or the occasional bumpy snap from the middle.

“People just want to go back to high school football. I think people want to see this again. That is my hope, that we will see a lot of crowds at these schools for the rest of the year.”

” Previous

From Class A to D, keep an eye on these teams in 11-man football