France adds more medals to the total





Added to a silver in table tennis, bronze was the color of the day for France with medals in powerlifting, judo, rowing, athletics and fencing on day five of the Paralympic Games. A total of 63 finals were played, of which 20 were played in the athletics stadium in Tokyo. Early in the day, Nathalie added Benoit to the French medal tally after taking bronze in the PR1 Women’s Single Scull event. Birgit Lovise Roekkum Skarstein from Norway and Moran Samuel from Israel claimed gold and silver respectively. Also in rowing, France took bronze in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four event. Erika Sauzeau, Antoine Jesel, Rmy Taranto, Margot Boulet and Robin Le Barreau clocked 7:27.04 to finish behind winners Great Britain and the United States. France claimed bronze in women’s powerlifting. Souhad Ghazouani finished third in the -73 kg class won by Brazil’s Mariana dAndrea, while Chinas Lili Xu finished second. In judo, Frances Helios Latchoumanaya claimed bronze in the men’s -90kg category after beating Kazhakstan’s Zhanbota Amanzhol in the final podium finish match. The 21-year-old Latchoumanaya won the match 10-0. Iran’s Vahid Nouri claimed gold, while Britain’s Elliot Stewart bagged silver. Late Saturday night, France’s Sandrine Martinet won a silver medal in the women’s -48 kg judo category. In table tennis, 24-year-old Mato Bohas won a silver medal in the class 10 men’s competition against Polonais Patryk Chojnowski who won 11-8, 11-5, 12-10. In athletics, French runner Trsor Gauthier Makunda won a bronze medal in the 400m T11 with his guide Lucas Mathonat. The visually impaired runner, who finished in 51’74, broke his own record. He finished in third place behind Spaniard Gerard Descarrega Puigdevall and Ananias Shikongo from Namibia. In fencing, Damien Tokatlian, Maxime Valet and Romain Noble won a bronze medal in the team competition against Russia with a score of 45 to 40. It was the first time that the men formed an Olympic team together. Story continues Highlights Elsewhere, in the women’s triathlon, Kendall Gretsch won a thrilling women’s PTWC final and took the gold ahead of Australia’s Lauren Parker. The American won the race with less than the length of her wheelchair. It looked like Parker had secured the win until she was hampered by underhanded points on the last lap, losing the crucial seconds that allowed Gretsch to pull her in to win. “I couldn’t see her until the very last lap of the run,” Gretsch said. “Even halfway through that lap I couldn’t see her. “As soon as I saw her I was like, ‘Hey! You just have to do it. You have to give it all you can. On that last bit, I just put my head down and that was all I could do.” Eva Maria Moral Pedrero from Spain took bronze. In the men’s race, Jetze Platz from the Netherlands won gold, ahead of Florian Brungraber from Austria and Giovanni Achenza from Italy. Afghan athletes arrive at the Games The two athletes of Afghanistan made an extremely emotional arrival at the Tokyo Paralympic Village, the heads of the Games said Sunday, following a top-secret flight from Paris following their evacuation from Kabul. Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Japan, ready to compete in the Games, after leaving Taliban-controlled Afghanistan last weekend for a major global operation. “Both athletes are here in Tokyo to fulfill their dreams and send a very strong message of hope to many others around the world,” said Craig Spence, the spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee. (AFP)

