Washington Nationals Sean Nolin gets off to a solid start for the third time…

In his first start in the majors since 2015, Sean Nolin gave up eight hits, one a homerun and four runs in total in three innings on the mound at Citi Field, on August 12.

Nolin followed that up with a four-innings start on the road in Milwaukee in which he gave up six basehits, three walks and three earned runs.

Nats skipper Davey Martinez was asked earlier this week if he planned to stay with Nolin in last month’s rotation – plus this season, with an obvious need, and no pitchers in their system that really knocked on the door with grids that were ready to expand.

It will probably be the start, he explained, … but after five days of pitching I wanted to give him another chance to get him back out. So see how it goes next time.

Nolin said to the after his outing brewers that it was difficult to go 10 days between his first two starts like he did.

Obviously I think the last two were a bit tough, day races, about 10 days, he said, … but I feel like I’ve been able to do my job for the whole week and a half to prepare myself for today, felt fresh, so I wasn’t happy with the result, but as long as I could keep the team in the game, I think that was the biggest part of it.

His start last night, as Martinez said earlier this week, came at a five-day rest, so the manager was interested to see what the 34-year-old southpaw did with it.

Yes, I’m curious to see. I know [Triple-A] Rochester, he was every five days, Martinez said in his pregame Zoom call from New York.

So I wanted to give him a chance to go out again today, but he understands that for him the most important thing is to attack the attack zone, get early attacks and use all his throws. He’s a different man, as you saw last night with [Paolo] Espino, he needs to make sure all his pitches count, and we talked to him about that, he needs to use all four quadrants and attack the attack zone, if he falls behind he gets hit, so he needs to work forward.

Nolin retired the first six batters at Citi Field last night, but gave up a solo homer on a 2-1 substitution in the zone into seventh Mets batter to act, Kevin Pillar, who sent his 11th of the season over the left field fence.

Pillar got the southpaw again, on a 1-2 fastball this time, for a one-out solo shot in the Mets half of the fifth, bringing the game to 2-2 with his 2021 12th.

An one-out single in the sixth ended Nolins’ outing, and reliever Patrick Murphy stranded the runner he had inherited, but Mason Thompson gave up a three-run blast in the seventh that was the difference in a 5- 3 defeat.

Sean Nolins Line: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks, 2 HRs, 71 P, 51 S, 4/4 GO/FO.

He threw the ball well, Martinez said of Nolins’ outing after the game. We talked earlier today about using all of his pitches, he threw some good change-ups, some really good change-ups, some break-balls, a really slow eephus a few times, and used his fastball when that was needed. I thought he threw the ball much better than I saw in his last performance.

I’d say pretty good overall, Nolin said, when asked to rate his own start.

Mastery of most places was quite good. Changeup worked for the most part, except Pillars homer.

I felt like I was frugal with pitches, like 70-something through the game. So overall pretty good.

In the end it was two fields that he couldn’t find where he wanted to put them.

The change up from the first at bat was definitely not supposed to be there, I was trying to throw it like the others, kind of down and away, just low and it just shot out of my hand and just spun around there, and if you makes a mistake, that’s what good hitters do, hit mistakes, and then the fastball he hit the home run didn’t get up or get in enough, so…