16 teams compete for Trident Cup in JP Atray’s 26th cricket match | Cricket News





CHANDIGARH: The 26th edition of the All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament will be played from September 1-12 at five venues in the Tricity, with UTCA Chandigarh closing horns with CAG Delhi in the opening match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Touted as a precursor to the country’s domestic cricket season, the tournament is back after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will see the participation of 16 teams across four pools. BCCI’s chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, one of the many stars of yesteryear to have played the tournament, will usher in the opening game, according to organizing secretary Captain Sushil Kapoor.

Kapoor revealed the four pools of four teams each and said the Pool-A consists of Bihar XI, PCA Colts, Players XI Delhi and HPCA. Pool B will consist of Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, Punjab Cricket Club, UP Cricket Association and RBI Mumbai, Pool C will have UTCA Chandigarh, CAG Delhi, Delhi Capitals Development Squad and Baroda Cricket Association while Pool D will have DDCA, Minerva Cricket Academy, Chandigarh have , Ranstar Cricket Club Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Besides IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, the other venues are Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, GMSSS Sector 26, Chandigarh and Mahajan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh. The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host the final.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the Trident Cup, a former IAS and tournament organizer, Vivek Atray said it is the first time in more than a decade that the 2020 tournament has been postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. while thanking the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for successfully leading this tournament over the past two and a half decades.

Despite all the limitations of the tournament’s closing, we managed to attract 16 teams for this year’s tournament. This tournament has seen over 100 players wearing the national colors over the years. The long list includes Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag, Saurav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaspreet Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and many more.

It is a matter of record that eight players represented Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rahane, Pujara, Bumrah, Rohit, Shubman Gill, Jadeja India in the World Test Championship, he added.

Chander Shekhar, former DGP Punjab and chairman of the organizing committee said the final will be a day affair this time. The matches consist of 50 overs on each side and all are played with SG Test white balls and colored clothes. After the competition phase, the best two teams from each group will play the quarter-finals.

The winners will receive a cash prize of £2 lakh along with the winner’s trophy, while the second team will get richer with £1 lakh and take home a trophy.

The tournament is the maximum number of times won by Punjab (five times), while ONGC reached the final nine times and won it four times.

