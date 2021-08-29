Game-by-game predictions for the 2021 season

FSU football is a week away from their season opener against Notre Dame. FSU fans are anxiously waiting to see if the product has improved on the field since last year.

The last time we saw the Noles in action, they rolled past the Duke Blue Devils to end their 2020 season on a positive note.

As we continue to prepare for the upcoming season, here’s a look at our game-by-game predictions with scores for the Noles in all 12 of their regular season matchups, starting with their opening matchup against Notre Dame.

Game-by-game predictions for the 2021 FSU football schedule

Sept 5 vs. our lady

The Noles bet underdogs at home against the Fighting Irish, but the line has fallen almost double digits since the opening.

It’s a hard game to predict because no one knows what to expect from FSU and Notre Dame has lost a lot to last year’s team that went to the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame gets a new QB, offensive line and replaces two of their best receivers. They also have a new defensive coordinator and lost one of their starting linebackers to injury earlier this week.

This is a game where FSU could make some noise IF they could find some early success. The atmosphere has to be electric, and that could be a factor similar to last season’s game in North Carolina.

Notre Dame is generally the more talented program and will likely try to take down FSU’s front four with the run game. I expect FSU to be competitive, but Notre Dame will probably win this one.

Score Prediction: Notre Dame 31, FSU 24

Expected 2021 record: 0-1