Canadian women’s hockey team preparation Beijing

CALGARY Never have Canadian women’s hockey players looked forward to the rigors of pre-Olympic preparation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not always an ice age, let alone skating in large groups or playing a game.

Olympic team alumni have said that the months they spent living, training and playing games in Calgary before the Winter Games were the closest to feeling like professional hockey players.

It’s the only time they’ll get dedicated Ice Age, regular play offerings, full-time coaching, hockey expenses covered, and access to comparable medical and health support that the male pros get.

The majority of Canadian players have been out of competition since the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League more than two years ago, and the pandemic hampering the formation of a replacement has cheered players on the grueling months ahead.

“It means a lot,” said Canadian striker Blayre Turnbull. “Especially after the past few years, some of us haven’t had a real hockey season.

“The fact that we can all spend the season together and play and practice as a team means a lot to all of us.”

The 29 players invited to centralize in Calgary arrived in July.

A roster of 25 players was selected for the world championship that ended on Tuesday at their home arena at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park.

Canada will face Switzerland and defending champions the United States will face Finland in the semifinals on Monday.

After a week-long hiatus from the world championship, the Canadian women resumed their quest to be selected for the 23-player Olympic roster and win the gold medal in Beijing in February.

After winning four golds, Canada lost in 2018 in a 3-2 shootout to the US in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Olympic women’s rosters remain in Beijing at 23 three goalkeepers and 20 skaters.

The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to approve the expansion of the women’s roster to 25 in September to match the men’s for future world championships, then lobby the International Olympic Committee to do the same before 2026.

Hockey Canada National Team Director Gina Kingsbury plans to announce the Olympic roster before the December holiday.

Before then, however, the women will undergo a sustained high volume of dryland training, practice skating and games.

Twenty skaters Canada went with 12 forwards and eight defenders will be selected in 2018 from nine defenders and 17 forwards.

Goalkeepers Ann-Renee Desbiens of La Malbaie, Que., Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., and Kristen Campbell of Brandon, Man., are in Beijing, battling it out for the coveted starts there.

A reshuffle of the coaching staff may be on the way.

Spryfield head coach Troy Ryan must determine NS how to replace assistant Jim Midgley, who was named to the coaching staff of the NHL’s New York Rangers during the women’s championship.

Kori Cheverie of New Glasgow, NS, and Doug Derraugh of Arnprior, Ontario, will remain as Ryan’s assistants.

Canada will play more games this winter against the women of the US and Finland, and fewer against local male triple-A clubs than in previous centralizations.

Eight games against the American women and as many against the Finnish women are scheduled, including a trip to Finland in November for a series there.

The American women will begin their “residence” in Blaine, Minnesota in October.

Canada opens its pre-Olympic series against them on October 22 and 25 in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Hartford, Conn., respectively.

“We’ve really increased our international competition,” Kingsbury said. “We would be looking at the same number of games, if you count the world championships, as we would with our normal centralization.”

The world is not yet free from COVID-19, Kingsbury expects plans to change.

“If we’ve learned anything in the past 16 months, it’s that you have to adapt and be able to adapt,” she said. “It helps that our entire group is doubly vaccinated.”

Since the 2006 Olympics, the women have made competitions in Alberta’s male triple-A competition a cornerstone of their centralization schedule.

Kingsbury wants to arrange friendlies against them, and possibly Junior A clubs, but this time didn’t want to be locked into a league’s schedule.

“We’re not going to enter the competition like we’ve done in the past. It’s not COVID,” Kingsbury said. “We felt strongly about increasing our international competition and playing more women’s hockey at the highest level.

“We felt very strongly about making sure the schedule was optimal for our needs. That wasn’t always the case in a competition.”

Combined financial assistance from Hockey Canada and Sport Canada’s Athletes’ Assistance Fund (AAF) during centralization will give players several thousand dollars a month to live on.

Kingsbury declined to give exact numbers for this season.

Between Hockey Canada and Sport Canada, it came in at about $5,000 per month in 2017-2018.

With the money, players can focus more on hockey and less on side appearances for money.

“Not having to do side gigs, not having to work, it takes you enough energy to train for the Olympics,” said Natalie Spooner.

“Just that as our main focus, it feels really good and really lets us bond as a team. We’re really a team and we’ll be here together for the next six months.”

Own The Podium, which offers technical expertise and targeted Sport Canada funding to sports based on medal potential, has raised the money for women’s hockey in the four-year quadrennial since Pyeongchang significantly compared to the previous quad.

Hockey Canada received a total of $5.9 million for women’s hockey, compared to $4.6 million in the four years prior to 2018.

“We feel we have a good plan. It is clearly quite expensive,” Kingsbury said. “We couldn’t do it without the support of Hockey Canada and certainly the support of Own The Podium.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 29, 2021.