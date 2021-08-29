Tokyo Paralympic Games schedule for Monday: competition continues in swimming and athletics, and chances of two gold medals in table tennis





On day six of the Tokyo Paralympics, Australia is trying to win two gold medals in table tennis to round out a successful program. It’s a quieter day for the Australian swimming and athletics teams, but there are some decent medal opportunities in action. Australia also features in men’s wheelchair basketball as the group stages come to an end. The TokyoParalympics will be broadcast in Australia on free-to-air TV on Channel Seven, as well as on streaming platform 7Plus. Here are some highlights to watch out for on day six. All times quoted are AEST. Swimming Ellie Cole came in fourth in the 400m freestyle S9 on day one, today she will compete in the 100m backstroke S9 even if she won in Rio. Her heat will be at 10:15 am. Paralympic Requirements: Timothy Hodge and Brenden Hall will also be in the pool at 10:07 AM in the men’s S9 100m backstroke series. The swim final starts at 6:00 PM. Athletics Rheed McCracken will make his first track appearance at the Tokyo Paralympics. Rheed McCracken (left) had a big rivalry with Tunisian Walid Ktila in Rio – he hopes to beat him in Tokyo. ( Getty Images for Tokyo 2020: Atsushi Tomura ) The Newcastle native will push for gold in the men’s 100m T54, hoping to add to the two silver and two bronze medals he won at the London and Rio Games. He will compete against world record holder Walid Ktila from Tunisia. Their race is at 11:43 AM. Read more about the Tokyo Paralympic Games: Australian Michal Burian also has a chance to win a gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin throw. His event is on the evening program from 8 p.m. Table tennis Australia has brought its biggest ever table tennis team to a Paralympic Games and the results so far have been good. A Guide to Paralympic Classifications Before the TokyoParalympics, we’ll take you through the different classifications that describe each athlete and sport at the Games what they mean and how they work. read more Today there are two gold opportunities for Australia. Li Na Lei will be in action at 6:45 PM and will take on China’s Guiyan Xiong for gold in the women’s class 9. Then at 7:45 PM Qian Yang goes for gold against Brazil’s Bruna Costa Alexandre in class 10. She made the decision after a big comeback in her semifinal against Poland’s Natalia Partyka. She trailed 9-4 in the fifth set before coming back with seven points in a row to win the match 11-9. Wheelchair basketball Shaun Norris and the Rollers hope to close the preliminaries on day six with a win over Great Britain. ( Getty Images: Alex Pantling ) The Australian men’s wheelchair basketball team will conclude the group stage with a tough test against Great Britain. The British previously upset the United States in the competition 64-63, while Australia was defeated by the Americans 66-38 on Sunday. The Rollers will want to finish as high in their pool as possible to avoid a tricky assignment in the crossover quarter-finals. They are chasing a third Paralympic gold medal, after winning in Beijing (2008) and Atlanta (1996). The match with Great Britain starts at 6:15 PM. Australians will also compete in shooting, bocciaequestrian and wheelchair tennis.

