Lewis Hamilton calls Belgian GP ‘a farce’, believes fans deserve money back

Lewis Hamilton said Belgian Grand Prix fans should get their money back after waiting hours in the cold and wet without seeing a competitive lap in the shortest race in Formula 1 history.

The wet race at Spa-Francorchamps was called off after the field circulating behind the safety car completed the two laps needed to award the half points.

“Money talks and the two laps to start the race is all a money scenario,” seven-time world champion Hamilton, who finished third for Mercedes, told Sky Sports after the podium ceremonies.

“So everyone gets their money and I think the fans should get that from them too. Because unfortunately they didn’t get to see what they paid for.”

The Briton said he was very disappointed for the public, but conditions were impossible to race.

“Obviously we can’t control the weather and I like racing in the rain, but today was something different,” he added. “You really couldn’t see the car in front of you, there was aquaplaning, unfortunately it was just a disaster on the track.

“But the fans stayed out in the rain. They still had energy, they still created the atmosphere, but they were robbed of a race today. I think they deserve their money back.”

Hamilton continued to vent on Sunday night, posting a message on Instagram saying: “Today was a farce and the only people who are wrong are the fans who paid good money to see us race.

“Of course you can’t do anything about the weather, but we have advanced equipment to tell us what’s going on and it was clear the weather wasn’t going to hold up.

“We were sent out for one reason and one reason only. Two laps behind a safety car where there is no possibility of winning or losing a place or providing fans with entertainment is not racing. We just had If we have to stop, do not risk the drivers and above all repay the fans who are the heart of our sport.”

However, both F1 and FIA claimed that commercial agreements played no part in determining the number of laps driven behind the safety car.

“Two laps or zero laps, it makes no difference in that regard,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“That’s why when I hear that there were commercial discussions behind it [the scenes], that’s not true at all. When we talk about racing, there is a responsibility and a clear process.

“These things are not connected at all.”

Domenicali added that the fans attending the Belgian Grand Prix who bought their tickets through the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and not F1 would be a “matter of attention” in the coming weeks.

Lewis Hamilton before the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps. Mario Renzi – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said everyone had reasons to be angry.

“It is what it is. I think you have to take this one on the chin, close the chapter on this race and move on,” said the Austrian.

“We really have to applaud the fans who stood there in the rain for three days, they waited for a race to take place.”

As overtaking was not possible, pole sitter Max Verstappen was declared the winner for Red Bull ahead of Williams driver George Russell. Hamilton’s overall lead was reduced to three points from eight.

The race was abandoned at 1844 local time, three hours and 44 minutes after it was due to start.

Verstappen, who receives full support in Spa from his army of Dutch fans who make the short trip across the border to Belgium, also sympathized with the fans.

“I think for today the credit goes to all the fans around the track to stay here all day in the rain, in the cold and in the windy conditions, so I think they are the bigger winners today,” he said.