Sports
Lewis Hamilton calls Belgian GP ‘a farce’, believes fans deserve money back
Lewis Hamilton said Belgian Grand Prix fans should get their money back after waiting hours in the cold and wet without seeing a competitive lap in the shortest race in Formula 1 history.
The wet race at Spa-Francorchamps was called off after the field circulating behind the safety car completed the two laps needed to award the half points.
“Money talks and the two laps to start the race is all a money scenario,” seven-time world champion Hamilton, who finished third for Mercedes, told Sky Sports after the podium ceremonies.
“So everyone gets their money and I think the fans should get that from them too. Because unfortunately they didn’t get to see what they paid for.”
The Briton said he was very disappointed for the public, but conditions were impossible to race.
“Obviously we can’t control the weather and I like racing in the rain, but today was something different,” he added. “You really couldn’t see the car in front of you, there was aquaplaning, unfortunately it was just a disaster on the track.
“But the fans stayed out in the rain. They still had energy, they still created the atmosphere, but they were robbed of a race today. I think they deserve their money back.”
Hamilton continued to vent on Sunday night, posting a message on Instagram saying: “Today was a farce and the only people who are wrong are the fans who paid good money to see us race.
“Of course you can’t do anything about the weather, but we have advanced equipment to tell us what’s going on and it was clear the weather wasn’t going to hold up.
“We were sent out for one reason and one reason only. Two laps behind a safety car where there is no possibility of winning or losing a place or providing fans with entertainment is not racing. We just had If we have to stop, do not risk the drivers and above all repay the fans who are the heart of our sport.”
However, both F1 and FIA claimed that commercial agreements played no part in determining the number of laps driven behind the safety car.
“Two laps or zero laps, it makes no difference in that regard,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“That’s why when I hear that there were commercial discussions behind it [the scenes], that’s not true at all. When we talk about racing, there is a responsibility and a clear process.
“These things are not connected at all.”
Domenicali added that the fans attending the Belgian Grand Prix who bought their tickets through the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and not F1 would be a “matter of attention” in the coming weeks.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said everyone had reasons to be angry.
“It is what it is. I think you have to take this one on the chin, close the chapter on this race and move on,” said the Austrian.
“We really have to applaud the fans who stood there in the rain for three days, they waited for a race to take place.”
As overtaking was not possible, pole sitter Max Verstappen was declared the winner for Red Bull ahead of Williams driver George Russell. Hamilton’s overall lead was reduced to three points from eight.
The race was abandoned at 1844 local time, three hours and 44 minutes after it was due to start.
Verstappen, who receives full support in Spa from his army of Dutch fans who make the short trip across the border to Belgium, also sympathized with the fans.
“I think for today the credit goes to all the fans around the track to stay here all day in the rain, in the cold and in the windy conditions, so I think they are the bigger winners today,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/32108937/belgian-gp-fans-get-their-money-back-says-hamilton
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]