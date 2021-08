England v India: Jos Buttler misses fourth test at Kia Oval

Jos Buttler averages 33.33 in Test Cricket, but only 14.44 in this series Event location: Emerald Headingley Date: September 2-6 Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-game highlights, special test match commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 7pm BST on BBC Two (BBC Four on September 3) and iPlayer Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler will miss the fourth Test against India starting on Thursday because his wife is expecting their second child. Jonny Bairstow, who played as a specialist batsman in the first three Tests, will keep wicket in his absence. All-rounder Chris Woakes returns to a 15-man squad after a heel injury. Pace bowler Mark Wood has recovered from shoulder problem that kept him out of the game innings-and-76-run win in the third test. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, part of the squad at Emerald Headingley but overlooked for the final XI, is left out to accommodate Wood’s return. Sam Billings, who has 25 one-day and 32 Twenty20 caps for England but has never played a Test, will provide Bairstow wicketkeeping cover. The series of five games is at 1-1. England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes , Mark Wood. Bairstow takes the gloves Bairstow, 31, has held wicket in 48 of his 77 Tests, but not since the final Ashes Test of 2019. Buttler, Ben Foakes, James Bracey and Ollie Pope have held for England since. Bairstow averages 37.85 with the bat in Tests as a goalkeeper, and 27.41 when playing as a specialist batsman. However, he has only just regained a solid spot at number five after two years in and out of the side and up and down in order. England head coach Chris Silverwood said Bairstow is “lust” to keep. “As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle order when asked,” he said. In the absence of Buttler, who strikes at six, Ollie Pope will likely return to the side. He was part of the squad for the first three Tests without playing. Woakes made his first XI comeback on Friday after more than a month out, taking 1-37 and scoring 14 in Birmingham Bears’ T20 Blast quarter-final defeat to Kent. “For the first time in this series, it’s nice to have several options with our bowling supplies as we approach the final stages of the series,” said Silverwood.

