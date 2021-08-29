Sports
The Weirdest Opponents in UNC Football History
This season, North Carolina football will face many old foes. Their series against Duke, NC State, Virginia and Wake Forest are all over 100 games old and will take place again this year.
On the other hand, there are two opponents that Carolina will face for the first time in 2021. The Tar Heels have never faced either Georgia State or Wofford this coming season. UNC will almost certainly encounter these teams again at some point, they will not become opponents year in, year out.
In the history of UNC football, there are opponents who have played them only a handful of times. Some of them are schools that participate in high-level conferences, such as Cal or Indiana. Some of them are FCS teams like Lehigh and McNeese State. Then there are some really weird ones that the Heels will never play again.
Thanks to UNC football media guide, we can see the matchup history of everyone who has ever played the Tar Heels. Let’s look back at some of the weirdest and funniest in program history.
History’s really standout odd opponents are teams that are just straight ahead and not schools. Over the years, UNC teams have played the Greensboro Athletic Association, the Hampton Athletic Club, and the Norfolk Athletic Club. Although they lost to some of those teams, the funniest result for a team of that kind was an 8-0 loss in 1896 against the Charlotte YMCA.
During World War II, many military bases and training facilities allowed teams to compete in college football, even outside of the service academies that still compete today. Over the years that those teams existed, UNC played against the Cherry Point Marines, Camp Lee, and the Jacksonville Naval Air Station. Meanwhile, they also played a team that represented the USS Franklin in 1911.
There’s also a collection of schools that are definitely schools, but in retrospect it’s a little weird to have played them. In 1900, they played what the media guide lists as Morganton DDI, which today is probably the North Carolina School for the Deaf. There was also a two-game run against Virginia Medical that UNC won by a combined 80-0. Matchups can also be found in the media guide against teams called Binghams School and Horners School.
There are also college matches that have since dropped to lower levels, even past FCS, which UNC will almost certainly never play again. The most amusing of these came in 1903 against Transylvania University, which is located in Kentucky. They lost that game 6-5, in what is arguably the most football score of 1903 possible.
In what is definitely the most inexplicable list of them all, the 1899 Carolina team played an opponent listed as Old Maryland. It’s not Maryland like in the Terrapins because they also had a soccer team that year and according to their records they didn’t play the Tar Heels that year. Their records also indicate that they played Old Maryland at some point. Google isn’t the most helpful when trying to find out what Old Maryland is, so if you know who the hell this was, get in touch.
The way college sports are structured makes more sense (but still not enough) than in the very early days. However, there are far less weird things like matchups from the old days.
sources
https://s3.amazonaws.com/sidearm.sites/unc.sidearmsports.com/documents/2021/8/4/MediaGuide_web.pdf
Sources
2/ https://www.tarheelblog.com/2021/8/29/22641504/unc-tar-heels-football-history-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
