Sunday Patriots Notes: Projecting New Englands 2021 Team Captains

With the NFL preseason slowly coming to a close and the final roster just two days away, there’s a lot going on around the New England Patriots and the rest of the league. Let’s use this forum here to run through some of the stories that have emerged over the past few days: time for our Sunday Patriots’ Notes.

1. Projecting the 2021 Patriots team captains. Once New England completely shifts its focus from preseason to regular season football, the team will also have to make a decision about its team captains. So, who is being called?

Based on previous seasons and the players currently under contract, let’s make a prediction:

QB Cam Newton: While his status as a Patriots’ starting quarterback is not undisputed, rookie Mac Jones has played impressive football this summer. Newton will almost certainly be named captain again this year.

RB James White: White was re-signed to a one-year deal this off-season, giving him the opportunity to expand his New England rsum and become captain for the fourth straight season

C David Andrews: Andrews has been captain for the past four seasons and his status will not change in 2021.

WR Matthew Slater: The veteran special teamer has been named captain each of the last 10 seasons. He is a tone setter and an embodiment of the so-called Patriot Way.

DT Lawrence Guy: Guy became a freshman captain last season and should line up again to receive the honor after returning to the club in free agency.

LB Donta Hightower: Hightower was a captain before his Covid-19 opt-out last season. He is expected to resume that role, essentially taking the place of Jason McCourty last season.

LB JaWhaun Bentley: After Hightowers opted out, Bentley took his lead both on and off the field. He should be given another chance to serve as captain in 2021.

S Devin McCourty: McCourty is named captain for the eleventh season in a row. He falls into the same category as Matthew Slater when it comes to tone-setters within the organization.

While most of the players on the list are relatively safe bets to be voted captain, not all of them are slots to take the credit. Especially JaWhaun Bentley stands out. While he was captain last year, Hightowers’ return may prompt players to vote for someone else. When that happens, defensive lineman Deathrich Wise Jr. or offensive tackle Trent Brown realistic candidates to take over.

2. Sony Michel didn’t see his trade-in coming. The Patriots going further than Sony Michel in the first round didn’t come as too much of a surprise. He played strong football over the summer, but the team had turned down his fifth-year contract option shortly after adding Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the draft. All signs pointed to a departure.

Michel had not expected the move, however. Speaking to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, he said he was surprised when the Patriots told him he had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two late-round draft selections.

I suppose most people when they get traded are a little surprised, Michel said. The past two days have been pretty normal, the best way I can say it is football terminology, sudden change. It’s like something suddenly happens and you just have to get ready to perform. Not much time could be wasted. I just need to get up a little bit, get ready to go and adjust a little bit, acclimate to the new adjustment.

Michel spent three seasons with the Patriots and helped the team a Super Bowl as a rookie. However, he never returned to the same level and was seemingly surpassed by Damien Harris in 2020. Earlier this week, the club therefore decided to continue from the 31st pick in the 2018 draft.

3. The patriots tried in vain a packers executive on board this low season. After the departure of former player staff director Nick Caserio, New England was forced to rebuild its front office. One of the changes was that Dave Ziegler took over the role of Caserios, as well as some relatively minor promotions.

Along the way, the Patriots also apparently set their sights on Green Bays’ assistant director, Chad Brinker, assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst. According to Sports Illustrated Albert Breer, the team went after Brinker but the Packers denied him the opportunity to interview with the club:

During the off-season, New England made a request to interview Brinker for a job helping run his salary cap operation, as part of new Players Personnel Director Dave Zieglers reworking facets of the team’s human resources department. The Packers blocked Brinker from interviewing and promoted him in the aftermath (which is common when teams block coaches or scouts). So it’s clear that the patriots looked outside the building for votes (Brinker worked with patriot exec Eliot Wolf in Green Bay), which they didn’t always do.

Instead of joining the Patriots, Brinker was promoted to executive staff/football administration. He will be a name to watch in the future, and could stay on New England’s radar next year as well.

4. The Patriots haven’t played a preseason game on Sunday in a long time. New England ends its preseason against the New York Giants is nothing new: the two clubs meet every year since 2005 in the last game of their exhibition schedules. However, the game on Sunday will still be different.

Not only is it the third preseason game for both teams, unlike the fourth that the NFLs move to a regular 17-game season, this is to blame, the game will also be played on a Sunday. While Sunday is the standard day for the Patriots and NFL’s regular and postseason games, that’s not the case in the preseason: New England hasn’t played a preseason game on Sunday since a 2008 Tampa Bay game.

5. Devin McCourty honors Carli Lloyd. Not only is Carli Lloyd one of the greatest football players of all time, she also spent her college days at Rutgers, the same school attended by the aforementioned Patriots team captain Devin McCourty. On Sunday, prior to the preseason game against New York, McCourty arrived at the stadium wearing the Lloyds jersey of the US national team:

6. Josh Uche explains his mean streak. Sophomore linebacker Josh Uche has been one of the most disruptive players on New England’s defense this summer. Only this week during joint practice sessions with the Giants, he repeatedly pushed his way into the backfield to register potential sacks. On Thursday alone, he is said to have knocked down New York quarterback Daniel Jones on three separate occasions.

Uches’ intensity stood out all summer, and on Friday he explained why he was going back to the beginning of his football career.

That just goes back to where I come from, he explained. I’m from Miami, Florida. Growing up in Miami, Florida is a football breeding ground. I always remember my Pop Warner coach, Coach O, he told me it’s okay to be a nice guy, but when you get on the field you have to flip a switch. You have to become a mean streak, for lack of a better word, if you will.

That vicious streak helped Uche make his way from Miami to Michigan and eventually to New England: the Patriots picked him up in the second round of last year’s draft. Entering his second year in the system, he looks like a prime candidate to make the famous performance leap that head coach Bill Belichick has repeatedly mentioned in the past.

It all starts with his mean streak mentality.

That’s the mindset I’ve carried with me until now, Uche said. When you step on the field, you have to flip that switch and increase the intensity and passion. That’s kinda how I go.

7. Julian Edelman tells a funny story about Randy Moss. When Julian Edelman arrived in New England in 2009, he was a seventh-round draft pick trying to make the transition from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver. As a result, he got to share the locker room with one of the best wideouts in league history, Randy Moss.

Earlier this week, Edelman spoke about his former teammate while appearing on the Cris Carters WR1 podcast:

Although they only spent a little more than one season together, Edelman spoke highly of Moss, a former teammate of Carters in Minnesota. Now both Edelman and Moss carry the ex-Patriot label: Moss left New England in 2010, while Edelman announced his retirement earlier this season.

8. Dante Scarnecchia is impressed by New England quarterbacks. Long-time Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia hasn’t been with the organization since his retirement last year, but he still maintains close ties to the organization. He also knows a thing or two about the game, so his statements to ESPN’s Mike Reiss about the team’s quarterback position are well worth a look.

I looked at the quarterbacks to see what they look like after all the things that have been said. I was really, really impressed with both quarterbacks, Scarnecchia told Reiss.

It looks like Cam [Newton] has better control of the attack and the ball seems to come out a little faster. And I think what they’re doing with Mac Jones is everything. They line up for things beyond Basics 101 and for other things, the empty backfield sets, the protection adjustments, all the things that come with it. And he seems to be doing it all very well.

While it remains to be seen how the Patriots’ quarterback league plays out, it looks like the team is in good hands either way. At least that’s how Scarnecchia seems to think.

Bonus note: To close this on a personal note, don’t be surprised if you don’t see this writer’s name appearing on Pat’s Pulpit Rock in the coming weeks: Baby Buchmasser is on the way, meaning it’ll be the next guy in these parts of the internet . The depth here is amazing though, so you don’t have to go anywhere else for your Patriots coverage.