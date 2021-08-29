Stinks when it goes the other way, doesn’t it?

Have you ever known someone who did something shady to gain the upper hand in a situation? They like to tell anyone who will listen how much smarter and smarter they are than everyone else. They will lose themselves in their self-assured hubris and laugh openly in the face of those who dare to question their ways. Ohio State football fans have seen this with TTUN.

Their tune quickly changes when those they’ve laughed at find a way to make them better. They clenched their fists, stamp their feet and scream: “NOT FAIR!!” They will talk non-stop about how embarrassing it is for the others to have found a way to beat them at their own game. Sounds a lot like last week’s SEC and ESPN, doesn’t it?

We all know the story by now. While working on a playoff expansion plan with the Big XII commissioner, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also negotiated a backroom deal with Big XII members Texas and Oklahoma to bring them to his conference.

Sankey worked on both cases, knowing it would mean a lot more money and leverage for his conference. ESPN, which owns the SEC network and broadcast rights to playoff games, would also benefit.

While others questioned the ethics of Sankey’s tactics, the folks at ESPN hailed him as a visionary who simply outsmarted everyone. Washington State President Kirk Schulz called Sankey’s poaching of Texas and Oklahoma a predatory move.

The talking heads at ESPN had a field day with that comment. One of the hosts on ESPNU Radio pooh-pooped Schulz’s claim, saying that Sankey’s move is just a good thing. Well, of course ESPN thinks Sankey’s underhand move is a good thing!

The College Football Playoff TV contract will be renegotiated soon and they are very keen to broadcast rights to all the extended playoff games. The SEC and ESPN thought the playoff expansion was going to be a slam dunk and they’d be laughing all the way to the bench. What they didn’t count on was others finding a way to hold the keys to the bank doors.

After a few weeks of research into expanding their conferences and other solutions, the ACC, Big Ten and PAC 12 decided to work together and end the SEC and ESPN coup attempt. While the alliance formed by those three conferences will involve scheduling games among themselves, the main thing it does is give them a very powerful voting bloc on things like playoff expansion.

Many of the college presidents who are part of these three conferences have said they are no longer in favor of extending the playoffs because of the volatile things in college football right now regarding the conference rescheduling.

There is also growing sentiment to open negotiations on the TV contract so that more networks than just ESPN can carry the games. By doing this, it means more money for everyone, not just ESPN and the SEC. You can imagine that this has not come across well with certain people.

An SEC shill on ESPN (and they’ve certainly had enough of that) wrung his hand, shook his head and said it’s embarrassing that these three once-proud conferences stoop to such a level. Others have mocked the three leagues, saying, “What? Couldn’t they schedule each other back in the day? Hey, how about a football-Oregon matchup at Ohio State? HAHAHAHA!!!” What they miss is that it’s not about planning This alliance is about money and power The ACC, Big Ten and PAC 12 have figured out how to beat the SEC and ESPN, and not allow those two college football control.

Here’s what I have to say to those who disapprove of this alliance: It stinks when it goes the other way, doesn’t it? It really stinks when you think you’re pretty smart and then discover that someone else is just a little bit smarter. It must stink even more when you try a backstabbing power move like Sankey’s and then see that power being usurped by those playing above the board.

You will continue to read and hear holier-than-thou opinions about the formation of the alliance. Every time I come across one, I smile and think, “Of course it stinks when it goes the other way, doesn’t it?” Good thing we don’t have to think that way about football in Ohio State!