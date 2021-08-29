JMU hockey beats SFU 3-0 in home opener | Sport

JMU field hockey took its first fall season win at the JMU Field Hockey Complex since Sunday 2019, beating St. Francis 3-0. The Dukes came on the board in the second quarter via a goal from junior midfielder Diede Remijneses and scored once in each subsequent quarter.

The first of JMU’s 17 corner penalty shots came 1:05 into the match, courtesy of redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager. Remijnese then fired the Dukes’ first shot of the game.

JMU finished quarter one with 10 shots, six of which resulted in saves from St. Francis junior goalkeeper Chloe South. The first quarter was also highlighted by freshman midfielder/forward Cassidy Strittmatter’s first career start, she flashed early and often with multiple steals and pressed while patrolling the center of the field.

I just wanted to come out with energy today and take the win,” said Strittmatter. I definitely felt support from my teammates so there weren’t many nerves because I knew they had my back no matter what happened.

In the second quarter, with 10:03 to go, Remijnese found the back of the net from Yeager’s penalty corner. While pleased to be the beneficiary of one of the two penalty-corner-initiated goals, Remijnese said JMU should have scored more goals from the 17 penalty corners.

I think we need to take our chances more and perform in the circle, said Remijnese. We’ve had plenty of chances to finish.

At halftime, JMU held a 1-0 lead after another chance to score Dukes from junior midfielder Morgan Merritt, whose breakout towards the center of the field was stopped by South. After two quarters, JMU scored 15 shots and nine on target.

St. Francis had zero.

The quarter three action got underway with a Strittmatter shot that went wide with 12:45 to go. Where there was no action on the JMU side of the pitch, sophomore keeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh took the place of graduate transfer Florien Marcussens to start third.

Yeagar kept busy and manned most of JMU’s penalty corner duties. Junior midfielder Emily Harrison scored from a diversion, a second chance rebound started from Yeagars penalty corner with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Yeagar said the Dukes’ forward mentality was the cause of the two goals thanks to penalty corners.

Feisty grit in the circle that got those targets, Yeagar said. When were aggressive in the circle, I think we create results.

Shortly after Harrisons’ goal, JMU got a wave of scoring opportunities before the buzzer sounded in the third quarter, one of which was from first-year midfielder/striker Kenzie Lever who was stopped by a St Francis defender who took over from South for the net when she stepped out of position.

Twenty-four seconds into the fourth quarter, JMU made it 3-0 via a Merritt goal assisted by Remijnese, effectively putting the game out of reach for The Red Flash. St. Francis eventually tried a shot by junior midfielder/defender Riley Kromer from a penalty corner 3:34 into the game. St. Francis’ first shot on target was saved by Heinbaugh with 3:06 left.

Despite the shutout win, Morgan said everything has to change in practice to maintain JMU’s standard of play.

Although the Dukes dominated in shots on goal 25 to St. Francis three and penalty corners, 17 to Saint Francis two, head coach Christy Morgan said the Dukes are [they] join for Friday’s Old Dominion game and on the road against nationally ranked Maryland on October 10 and Louisville on October 24

We didn’t execute the game plan, Morgan said. We did not keep the property [and] we didn’t play disciplined hockey style.

Strittmatter echoed Morgan’s comments, saying the Dukes fell short of the expectation she and her teammates set for themselves on Sunday.

We were a high-performance team and we expect a lot from each other, said Strittmatter. We do not want [this game] to set our precedent for our start, so we just have to keep working to get better.

With the win, JMU moves to 2-0 and plays Old Dominion on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Francis drops to 0-2 and, after not playing in 2020, will be looking for his first win since 2019 against Brown at 3am that same day. p.m

