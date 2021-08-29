Sports
Awarding points for Belgian GP ‘a joke’
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said it was a joke that points were awarded for the rain-stricken Belgium Grand Prix, which was limited to just three laps behind a safety car.
The 44-lap race was initially delayed for more than three hours by a rainstorm before it was eventually canceled when it became clear that the cars could not race safely under the conditions.
With the exception of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who crashed en route to the grid, the finish order was determined by the drivers’ grid positions.
Although there was no racing, the drivers drove enough laps behind the safety car (more than two) to award half points. Full points will only be awarded if more than 75 percent of the race distance has been covered.
Vettel, who qualified and finished fifth ahead of Aston Martin, was awarded five points.
When asked if that was a fair reward for his qualifying performance on Saturday, he said: “But that’s a joke. If you want to get a reward for qualifying, you have to get points for qualifying.
“What did we do today? I don’t know. I thought you had to drive 25 percent of the race to get points?”
Vettel, who spoke out about the race management’s decision not to suspend qualifying earlier on Saturday due to rain, said it was not possible to race on Sunday afternoon.
“I think the priority is always that we are safe,” Vettel added. “Difficult decisions today, not easy to keep up there, keep the people waiting. But like I said, probably the right decision. It doesn’t get better and it got dark.”
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who finished tenth and got half a point, agreed that the right decision had been made but that no points should have been awarded for the shortened race.
“If it was done with the intention of awarding points, then I think it’s absolute nonsense. I don’t think we need to do laps to change the final result of a race,” Sainz said.
“If it was done with the intention of actually running and starting the race again then yeah that brings me to the next point which is how far into the race do you call it a race, and if there were actually no race laps , no competition, why would points be given and every result given because there was basically no race, I wasn’t racing so I didn’t earn the half point I got so I don’t know why I got it.
“The conditions were not good enough for 20 Formula 1 cars to race on this circuit. If we had retired one by one, I think a Formula 1 car could drive around in these conditions, but on a line of 20.” cars, in the beginning I couldn’t even see that far [the two metres between himself and the journalist].
“Imagine doing 300 km/h, spinning someone in front of you and you take him with you. Too risky, too dangerous, unfortunately this just happens very often, but today it was. Hopefully we can forget about this soon and go back to race at some point.”
