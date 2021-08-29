Cricket: Punjab gets new coach





Having coached the senior teams of Haryana and Maharashtra in the past, former domestic cricketer Surendra Bhave will be at the helm of the Punjab senior team for the coming season. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by Bhupinder Singh Senior, had interviewed several candidates before targeting Bhave, who will take over from Munish Bali, the head coach for the past two seasons. Bhave is delighted with the new role and wants the team to be consistent throughout the season and play game after game: to have a successful season, a team needs to have a great and positive start to the campaign. Mental preparation is important. If the team plays one game at a time and strives for consistency by doing well, I’m sure the season will be a success. On the performance of the team, Bhave said, I have seen Punjab players in recent years. They are a bunch of skilled cricketers and should play to their potential. It would be exciting to work with the team, the selectors and the association. Bhave was a member of the national selection panel that chose the roster of the World Cup champion team in 2011. Now he says he will be prepared as the head coach of the Punjab team well ahead of the season, especially after taking the National Cricket Academys Fast-Track Hybrid Level-2 coaches course in Bengaluru. 3 major tournaments taking place this season Last season, the Ranji Trophy did not take place due to the pandemic, while the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy were organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. This season, however, all three tournaments will take place. It’s great that players get to play all three major tournaments this season. I have been a typical West Zone batsman and have adapted well to multi-day cricket. I would apply this West Zone attitude to the Punjab team, according to which they should spend a lot of time on the crease and go for big runs. Punjab has talented bowlers who can set up a game, said 55-year-old Bhave, who played for his home state of Maharashtra from 1986 to 2001. A right-handed lead-off batsman, known for his prolific point scoring and ability to build big innings, Bhave played 97 first-class matches and took Maharashtra to the final of the Ranji Trophy in 1992-93, losing to Punjab in Ludhiana. Incidentally, after Intikhab Alam and Ajay Ratra, Bhave is the third coach hired by PCA from outside the region. In the past, PCA has preferred to keep coaches out of Punjab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/cricket-punjab-gets-new-coach-101630266041366.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos